Oh, look.

An elected official is trying to silence a member of the press.

Gosh, that seems like this could be kinda sorta unconstitutional. That whole First Amendment thing?

But you know, she doesn’t like what he had to say so she wants advertisers to pull the plug.

Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous. Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Boy oh boy, Ilhan sure is loving playing the victim here.

We’re starting to think this is all she and the other members of her ‘squad’ know how to do.

Guy Benson noticed just a teensy bit of hypocrisy in Ilahn’s tweet:

Says the person who literally uses the same anti-Semitic rhetoric used by white supremacists. It’s dangerous. https://t.co/6RiY4veDFn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 11, 2019

Get her, Guy.

And OOF.

There’s a reason David Duke likes Ilhan …

Omar is becoming even more annoying that Cortez.. sigh. — Johnny Angel™ (@TalismanJohnnyA) July 11, 2019

Eh … maybe a draw? Man, AOC is pretty freakin’ annoying but Ilhan is certainly doing her part.

Someone did something. — James Young (@JYoungNet) July 11, 2019

Remember when those people did something that one time?

Yeah, we do too.

But you know, Tucker is a big meanie for pointing out that it’s not a good thing when people who hate our country are running it.

The nerve.

Related:

Wow, THAT’S embarrassing: Dianne Feinstein’s concerns about 9th Circuit Court nomination debunked by … Dianne Feinstein

Obstruction of justice?! AOC DRAGGED for giving ‘legal advice’ to illegal immigrants so they can KEEP breaking the law

‘No country can survive being ruled by people who hate it’: Tucker does NOT hold back defending Ilhan Omar comments (watch)