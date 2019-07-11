When someone has had enough they’ve had ENOUGH, and we’re thinking Seb Gorka had enough of the Playboy’s Brian Karem who accused the crowd in attendance for Trump’s announcement of being ‘prone to demonic possession.’

Whatever the heck that’s supposed to mean.

Nothing says you’re a professional member of the MSM like calling a bunch of people inherently ‘evil’.

Watch Gorka light this guy the EFF up:

That was a wild one 🔥White House Repoeter @BrianKarem said the crowd in attendance for the President’s announcement was “prone to demonic possession.” @SebGorka was having none of it – wow. Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/tMpzF5bJFc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2019

Maybe this editor is just a teensy bit combative herself but when Gorka went off she totally did an internal fist-pump.

OH HELL YEAH. DRAAAAG HIM SEB!

Trump supporters are tired of the harassment; for years, idiots like this Brian guy crapping all over the audience have been telling us all that Trump supporters are bad people … perhaps Gorka should have handed him a mirror.

It’s the face off between big journalism activists and real journalists. — Pretty Lives Matter (@prettylieb) July 11, 2019

It’s on.

This is the dude who writes for Playboy & insulted Sarah Sanders all the time…guy is a smuck. — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) July 11, 2019

Schmuck.

And yup.

Isn't that the "journalist" from Playboy? How far has the #MSM fallen when they support a "journalist" from Playboy?@cnni — martin more33 (@martinmore33) July 11, 2019

looked like he was gonna take a swing at @JamesOKeefeIII there for a sec pic.twitter.com/64Lx38wAZS — KetoBaker (@BakerKeto) July 11, 2019

What a sweetie.

Gorka put him in his place! 👏👏👏 — Karen Lynn ☀☕🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KarenLynnBNB) July 11, 2019

The Playboy ‘reporter’ had it coming.

Sorry, not sorry.

