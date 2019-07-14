President Obama was pretty damn direct when it came to deporting ‘undocumented’ people.

Or you know, illegal aliens.

Funny though, we don’t recall seeing protests and Democrats ‘mourning’ when Obama said this:

What’s changed, Dems?

Pretty sure we know.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Seriously, look at this mess:

They really think like this.

Obama was deporting illegals because he loved them.

Trending

Alrighty then.

Dafuq? EL OH EL.

Don’t even know where to begin with this one.

Wow, Democrats have REALLY REALLY REALLY snowballed these people.

If you wanted to see a whole lotta stupid … you’re welcome.

Unreal.

Holee-chit.

They just don’t get it.

Yes, we totally changed the video to make Obama look like he deported millions of people.

Our head officially hurts.

Related:

‘Psst!’ Ted Cruz ZINGS Bill de Blasio for bragging about NYC championing GND in dunk on Trump, triggers MUCH stupid

Just can’t STAND HER! Megan Rapinoe’s reaction to young fan asking her to sign soccer ball shows her TRUE colors (watch)

‘Girl who cried wolf’: Blue-check son of immigrants calls AOC out for making EVERYTHING race-based in heated back and forth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: illegal immigrantsObamaTrump