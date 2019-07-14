President Obama was pretty damn direct when it came to deporting ‘undocumented’ people.

Or you know, illegal aliens.

Funny though, we don’t recall seeing protests and Democrats ‘mourning’ when Obama said this:

All the people outraged at #ICEraid today were completely silent when Obama increased enforcement of immigration laws… Why is that? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vngPceuaKP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 14, 2019

What’s changed, Dems?

Pretty sure we know.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Seriously, look at this mess:

Intent matters. He did it with heart not because of hate. — Sane Democrat (@sane_democrat) July 14, 2019

They really think like this.

Obama was deporting illegals because he loved them.

Alrighty then.

Because it is not about policy but about politics. — John Galt (@JGofGG) July 14, 2019

Dafuq? EL OH EL.

Obama didn’t hold kids in cages, didn’t separate kids from parents nor send parents back w/o their kids. Those awaiting deportation Prolly had toothpaste & soap too and they were w/their kids the whole time. Trump did this atrocity & prolly worse. But yeah, Whataboutism, try that — EmmaPeach (@BluRidge4Bernie) July 14, 2019

Don’t even know where to begin with this one.

Because as he said he was focused on the CRIMINALS, not families minding their business… — Jasmine Brannon (@1realjasmine1) July 14, 2019

Wow, Democrats have REALLY REALLY REALLY snowballed these people.

Because Obama didn’t separate children, lose them and put people in concentration camps! — dmkenney (@dmkenney) July 14, 2019

If you wanted to see a whole lotta stupid … you’re welcome.

Obama focused on criminals and those who recently entered the US. He didn’t go after people who had been here for years, established a life, and were productive members of society. — Elias Pew (@mreli1) July 14, 2019

Unreal.

Absence of cruel and unusual punishment — BlueMoonRising (@blumonris) July 14, 2019

He went after CRIMINALS. He didn’t criminalize immigrants themselves. — Zoe Meier (@ZoeMeier3) July 14, 2019

He didn't put children in cages or separate children from their parents, by kidnappings them,that's y — ☯Leslie Griselda 🇩🇴 (@lowkeydeadass_) July 14, 2019

Holee-chit.

They just don’t get it.

Nope something is telling me that y’all did this with that voice changing shit. Not buying it. His mouth is moving funny. — Maybel✨♒️ (@Maybel___) July 14, 2019

Yes, we totally changed the video to make Obama look like he deported millions of people.

Our head officially hurts.

Related:

‘Psst!’ Ted Cruz ZINGS Bill de Blasio for bragging about NYC championing GND in dunk on Trump, triggers MUCH stupid

Just can’t STAND HER! Megan Rapinoe’s reaction to young fan asking her to sign soccer ball shows her TRUE colors (watch)

‘Girl who cried wolf’: Blue-check son of immigrants calls AOC out for making EVERYTHING race-based in heated back and forth