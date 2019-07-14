In case you still have doubts if Megan Rapinoe is a smug, self-centered, ungrateful jacka*s just watch how she treated a young fan asking her to sign his soccer ball.

She didn’t even take a half second to look at her fan. I cannot stand her. pic.twitter.com/GDSd5dErdn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 13, 2019

She never even looks at him. Not once.

Unreal.

We suppose if your whole claim to fame is kicking a ball around and trashing your country because you can’t deal with who won the presidency in 2016 it’s all too possible that you’re a horrible, sad person.

So sad — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) July 14, 2019

There’s no “I” in team, but there is one in “egomaniac.” BTW, isn’t fútbol a team sport? Between her and MSM, you’d think she’s the only player on the team. @mPinoe — Jimmy (@JMonoshiri) July 14, 2019

Who is she again? — Steffi (@Steffi_Cole) July 14, 2019

Just some jerk who won a championship and spit on the country and the people who helped her get there.

No biggie.

Literal worst. — Roh the Libertarian (@roachman61) July 13, 2019

She really is giving @Kaepernick7 a run for his money for the title of most hated athlete ever! — Diana Davis (@prncssdi83) July 13, 2019

That SA-WEET Nike deal isn’t going to write itself, people.

I know a narcissist when I see one, and she is one. — DaggyLive (@DaggyLive) July 13, 2019

Poor kid 😔 — Stephanie Brienza (@sabrienza) July 13, 2019

Seriously. Didn’t even look at him. I’m proud of the team for winning and all, but the arrogance is sickening. — TommyJoe Ratliff (@TommyJoeRatliff) July 13, 2019

And THAT’S it.

A little humility and gratitude goes a long, loooooong way, Ms. Rapinoe.

