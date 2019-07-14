In case you still have doubts if Megan Rapinoe is a smug, self-centered, ungrateful jacka*s just watch how she treated a young fan asking her to sign his soccer ball.

She never even looks at him. Not once.

Unreal.

We suppose if your whole claim to fame is kicking a ball around and trashing your country because you can’t deal with who won the presidency in 2016 it’s all too possible that you’re a horrible, sad person.

Just some jerk who won a championship and spit on the country and the people who helped her get there.

No biggie.

That SA-WEET Nike deal isn’t going to write itself, people.

And THAT’S it.

A little humility and gratitude goes a long, loooooong way, Ms. Rapinoe.

