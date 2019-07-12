This is getting GOOD.

Did those self-important broads really think they could come in and start pushing established Democrats around? Hello? Do they think Nancy Pelosi has been in office since God was a boy because she’s easy to intimidate or doesn’t know how to play the game?

NEW: on @justicedems plans to primary members, a senior Democratic source said: "

“No one is afraid of those nerds. They don't have the ability to primary anyone.” — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) July 12, 2019

We only wish we knew for sure which senior Democratic source this was because OMG YES.

Stick this directly in our veins!

Who knew they’d make Trump’s job of getting re-elected so much easier?

I’m popcorn ready lol — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) July 12, 2019

There is not enough popcorn on this planet.

The "Squad," just like a mean girl gang in high school. They are jokes. — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) July 12, 2019

If they wanted to make themselves even more ridiculous they succeeded.

🚨 CLOWN FIGHT 🚨 — Endless Mike™️ (@polackbar) July 12, 2019

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

