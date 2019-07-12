Rashida Tlaib’s testimony about the southern border was … something else.

And this woman is an elected official.

We suppose we should just be grateful she didn’t ask to be sworn in before her testimony, right?

Watch.

Good gravy.

Either she’s completely unstable or she can’t actually read English.

Remember when these same people were telling us there was no crisis at the border? When they voted AGAINST money that would help with these conditions they’re so haunted by?

Oof.

Trending

Truth hurts.

She does say it’s Trump’s fault for creating the crisis … she’s just awful.

Hey, we just made this same face.

*shrug*

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This ‘squad’ is singlehandedly helping Trump win next year.

Keep it up, ladies.

Related:

She seems NICE! Parker Molloy is just a teensy bit UNHINGED at the thought of Conservatives NOT being silenced in social media

Hot DAMN, ya’ll! –> Rep. Doug Collins calls Judiciary Committee OUT for avoiding their legislative duties to harass Trump (watch)

Good LUCK with that! Seth MacFarlane EVISCERATED by AOC Dems after begging for unity and there’s NOT enough popcorn

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCRashida Tlaibsouthern bordertestimony