Rashida Tlaib’s testimony about the southern border was … something else.

And this woman is an elected official.

We suppose we should just be grateful she didn’t ask to be sworn in before her testimony, right?

Watch.

"We have a crisis at our border," Rep. @RashidaTlaib says in emotional testimony, saying the Trump administration is "dead set on sending a hate-filled message that those seeking refuge are not welcome in America, in our America." https://t.co/IyYYyGvvDG pic.twitter.com/YC6wsyjyAe — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 12, 2019

Good gravy.

Either she’s completely unstable or she can’t actually read English.

Remember when these same people were telling us there was no crisis at the border? When they voted AGAINST money that would help with these conditions they’re so haunted by?

"emotional testimony." She's emotionally unstable. I might care more what she thinks if she didn't have a history of hanging out with terrorist sympathizers and anti-Semites. Though probably not even then because she's a lunatic. https://t.co/irQK8Z2sb8 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 12, 2019

Oof.

Truth hurts.

A few weeks ago it wasn't a crisis. Well done. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 12, 2019

She does say it’s Trump’s fault for creating the crisis … she’s just awful.

Weird. Last month there was no crisis. It was a "manufactured crisis". How odd… — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) July 12, 2019

Wait… I thought she said that Trump was making up the crisis at our southern border? What changed? — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) July 12, 2019

Hey, we just made this same face.

Then why did she vote against funding to address this problem? — mzpinca (@mikhail1973) July 12, 2019

*shrug*

We have a CRISIS in Congress! We need people to do their jobs not have emotional breakdowns! Congress must be able to act rationally on subjects NOT emotionally! These Democrats are destroying our country. — HappyGirl (@JL42789377) July 12, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fake tears from someone who voted multiple times against funding that would have helped these people.

You can't deny them help, then cry about conditions and expect anyone to believe you. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) July 12, 2019

This ‘squad’ is singlehandedly helping Trump win next year.

Keep it up, ladies.

