Parker Molloy is onto us, folks. She has figured out that conservatives are deliberately getting silenced, throttled, suspended, and locked so that we can get media/tech companies to … do something. We’re not entirely sure what it is Parker thinks we all get out of being allowed the same space as she has to share our ideas and stories but whatever floats her boat.

Falling for what, Parker?

Honestly, social media/tech companies really need to come out with statements saying that they see exactly what conservatives are trying to do here and they’re not going to fall for it. https://t.co/Ks6PGVP4Xa — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 12, 2019

Gotta wonder if MMFA is getting ‘flagged’ on a certain social media site that rhymes with ‘case hook’ like the rest of us. Going to go ahead and guess they’re not otherwise we’d never hear the end of it.

They won’t, though. Instead, as always, they’ll end up creating special rules to give bigots special treatment so as not to hurt their feelings. But even after they do that… the same awful people making the same awful arguments will continue to whine about nonexistent “bias.” — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 12, 2019

Bigots?

Because all conservatives are bigots.

It’s astonishing people like this are able to tie their own shoes every day, let alone be progressive ‘leaders’ or whatever.

We get it, she wants to pretend everyone who dares disagree with her is a bigot but girl please.

There’s a reason that if you look at who @jack follows on here it’s a who’s who of right-wing grifters. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 12, 2019

THAT’S IT.

Jack is beholden to a bunch of right-wing grifters.

WE KNEW IT.

Twitter is in the right’s pocket.

Excuse us for a minute …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA OMG SHE’S OUT OF HER FREAKIN’ MIND.

Shew, sorry.

This is the type of person @jack is friends with (this guy was also at Trump’s social media summit, fyi)https://t.co/Ho6fkOCxxB — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 12, 2019

*sigh*

To be honest, this is where we usually share tweets of people who think she’s as nutty as we do but she’s blocked SO MANY people, basically anyone who disagrees with her, that it’s not easy to find a whole lot of responses to her tweets.

So we’ll leave it up to you guys in the comments below.

Have fun!

