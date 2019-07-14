When every argument an elected official makes about any issue or topic is somehow dependent on how he or she or they or zhe or ze (look, we’re woke!) can tie it into racism you know they don’t really have any arguments of their own.

Enter AOC.

We have started to sound the alarm on the way facial recognition technology is expanding in concerning says. From the FBI to ICE to Amazon, the bar for consent and civil liberties protection is repeatedly violated, and on top of it all has a disproportionate racial impact, too. https://t.co/5j9avIdTcC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

Disproportionate racial impact.

Huh?

And ya’ know, concern around facial recognition software is definitely bipartisan but OH NO, AOC had to go there.

Which got her called out by a tweep who happens to be a minority and the son of immigrants.

I was actually going to like a tweet of your for the first time ever… until you had to race bait at the last second. Do you have an opinion that isn’t race based?? — Scott Lomu (@JungleGoldScott) July 13, 2019

Seems like everyone may be getting tired of AOC’s act.

Not possible bro. @AOC knows it will raise eyebrows, drum up SJWs, and Twitter won’t do anything about mere rage baiting because it’s not “harmful” — Echo5Hotel (@Echo5Hotel14) July 13, 2019

I was thinking the same thing. She has a point there oh wait no it’s about race again wtf — Joshua Diener (@Tripps77) July 14, 2019

She actually responded:

Honest question – The expert witness here testified to how facial recognition encodes racial bias, which has real consequences for making many Americans more susceptible to targeting. I think it’s relevant & adds an important layer. Why do you think we shouldn’t discuss that? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

*sigh*

Enter her vapid, shrieky base:

So you think that speaking about FACTS is race baiting? You do realize there is a real problem with racism in this country, correct? — trump is the enemy of the people 🍑 (@CreepyPornPres1) July 14, 2019

EVERYTHING IS RACIST! ELEVENTY!

It’s not race baiting, it’s simple fact. Camera’s and technology built and designed in predominantely caucasian environments are better suited to caucasian skin tones by way of accidental bias. And it’s not just them. How often do you see a black ‘skin tone’ bandage? — Robert J Snow, House Stonekettle's Bastard (@DJInsom) July 13, 2019

Race IS involved bc assuming you read…the recognition systems can't detect non-white features as well. Which means an already-invasive technology that gives rogue cops further excuses to harass citizens who "resemble the pic". — Wendy Leigh (@WendyLeighS) July 13, 2019

She followed up.

(Also, I hope people lay off trolling you – I’m asking honestly. For a diverse community like mine, it’s hard for my constituents to understand why advocating for them & issues that impact their lives is considered “divisive” or “baiting” to some people. Trying to understand.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

Hey, man, she hopes her frothy supporters aren’t trolling him too much.

Alrighty.

Interesting response.

Meh, bring on the trolls. I’m a minority and the son of immigrants. I’ve seen real racism, no doubt your constituents have too. Eradicating racism is hill worth dying on. But not everything has a racial component to it. Chose your battles, “girl who cried wolf” is a bad strategy — Scott Lomu (@JungleGoldScott) July 14, 2019

Choose your battles.

And boom.

Related:

‘No one is afraid of those NERDS’: Democrats have declared open war on AOC and Justice Dems and WE’RE HERE FOR IT

‘She’s UNSTABLE’! Rashida Tlaib’s emotional, bizarre testimony on southern border crisis ALMOST makes AOC look credible (watch)

Hot DAMN, ya’ll! –> Rep. Doug Collins calls Judiciary Committee OUT for avoiding their legislative duties to harass Trump (watch)