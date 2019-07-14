When every argument an elected official makes about any issue or topic is somehow dependent on how he or she or they or zhe or ze (look, we’re woke!) can tie it into racism you know they don’t really have any arguments of their own.

Enter AOC.

Disproportionate racial impact.

Huh?

And ya’ know, concern around facial recognition software is definitely bipartisan but OH NO, AOC had to go there.

Which got her called out by a tweep who happens to be a minority and the son of immigrants.

Seems like everyone may be getting tired of AOC’s act.

She actually responded:

*sigh*

Enter her vapid, shrieky base:

EVERYTHING IS RACIST! ELEVENTY!

She followed up.

Hey, man, she hopes her frothy supporters aren’t trolling him too much.

Alrighty.

Interesting response.

Choose your battles.

And boom.

