Bill de Blasio is awfully proud of championing the Green New Deal in New York City.

While Trump has tried to hide from climate change, I believe in SCIENCE. We’ve championed the #GreenNewDeal right here in New York City — because climate change isn’t waiting for Trump to wake up. https://t.co/5wvnMEoK8r — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 13, 2019

Nice try dunking on Trump there, Sparky.

Perhaps karma was paying attention to Bill earlier in the day because later it was lights out in his ‘city.’ Or maybe total blackouts are part of the Green New Deal? Don’t make that face, these people want us to find a way to stop cows from farting so anything is possible.

Ted Cruz slammed the sad mayor and desperate presidential candidate.

Psst…who turned out the lights?!? https://t.co/AliPfhh5pG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 14, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA.

And cue the shrieking from our frothy-mouthed pals on the Left:

That’s really funny… not. Mocking a power outage? What is YOUR malfunction besides the obvious? There were people with medical conditions w/o power in high heat. Super funny Teddy! How’s about instead of trolling @BilldeBlasio you make yourself useful… somehow… — Raven G 👁 (@CocktailShaking) July 14, 2019

She mad.

Wait, zhe mad.

They mad?

You know what, we can’t keep up …

Have we mentioned lately that the Left cannot meme?

Look I get you are trying to make a joke but don't joke bout climate change especially when you are one that believes it's a hoax… — marvelouSOY (@MarvelouSOY) July 14, 2019

These people are well and truly just gross.

you say that while louisiana is being battered by severe storms it can’t handle, maybe instead of mocking those looking for a solution you should do something for once — anyonebutbiden2020 🌊 🌹 (@A4OutOf10Dem) July 14, 2019

Wow. Imagine only speaking bad meme.

Here you go Ted pic.twitter.com/wJsMKhA8ed — Joe Bonnano III (@GotMade) July 14, 2019

Whoa, Ted!! Look at you trying so hard to be snarky. #GoAwayWeirdo — DAGOfied 🇺🇸⚖️🏳️‍🌈 (@DAGOfied) July 14, 2019

Pretty sure this person misses the irony of her/his/its own tweet.

Not very bright are you 🙄🤨 — Alisa Boyer (@alisajoy331) July 14, 2019

We can’t even.

Related:

