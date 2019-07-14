Alyssa Milano chooses ‘love’ … unless she’s talking to or about the Right.
— jon gabriel (@exjon) July 13, 2019
Love over ego?
Love over borders?
Whoo boy, she’s really milking this one.
Heh.
*conditions may apply
— ⓜⓐⓣⓣ’ⓢ ⓘⓓⓔⓐ ⓢⓗⓞⓟ (@MattsIdeaShop) July 13, 2019
Oh, thank you for this. First from-the-gut out-loud laugh of my day.
— Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) July 13, 2019
Like crazy amounts of love for Bill Clinton. 🤪
— Sunny Flowers (@850Sunny) July 14, 2019
*for everyone that’s not me.
— Thoward (@thoward_1) July 13, 2019
Love over borders? What does that even mean?
— Roger Connolly (@RogerDConnolly) July 13, 2019
Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.
It confused us too.
To quote Dennis Prager, “No one hates like the left hates.”
— Allan Lepley (@allan_lepley) July 13, 2019
How many illegal's has she taken into her home? I guess love only matters when it's someone else doing it.
— Jer Rowlett (@JeraldRowlett) July 14, 2019
But she chooses love over borders and stuff!
There is nothing that gets me blocked more by the #LoveWins crowd than responding to their hateful tweets with #LoveWins
— Gruncle Pooch (@Pooch7171) July 13, 2019
Off topic, but thank God Alabama didn't elect Roy Moore. Alabama doesn't get enough credit for that near miracle.
— Jordan Pergeson (@JordanPergeson) July 13, 2019
Fair point.
She seems nice
— E. Garland (@MrsG8086) July 14, 2019
Love you…as long as you agree with what I say
— Stephen (@Sdarts133) July 13, 2019
— Chris Caldwell (@ChrisCa1dwell) July 13, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA – best gif maybe ever.
— Richie (@Richie_Sloth) July 13, 2019
Something like that.
Related:
Just can’t STAND HER! Megan Rapinoe’s reaction to young fan asking her to sign soccer ball shows her TRUE colors (watch)
‘Girl who cried wolf’: Blue-check son of immigrants calls AOC out for making EVERYTHING race-based in heated back and forth
‘No one is afraid of those NERDS’: Democrats have declared open war on AOC and Justice Dems and WE’RE HERE FOR IT