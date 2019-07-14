Alyssa Milano chooses ‘love’ … unless she’s talking to or about the Right.

Love over ego?

Love over borders?

Whoo boy, she’s really milking this one.

Heh.

*conditions may apply — ⓜⓐⓣⓣ’ⓢ ⓘⓓⓔⓐ ⓢⓗⓞⓟ (@MattsIdeaShop) July 13, 2019

Oh, thank you for this. First from-the-gut out-loud laugh of my day. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) July 13, 2019

Like crazy amounts of love for Bill Clinton. 🤪 — Sunny Flowers (@850Sunny) July 14, 2019

*for everyone that’s not me. — Thoward (@thoward_1) July 13, 2019

Love over borders? What does that even mean? — Roger Connolly (@RogerDConnolly) July 13, 2019

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

It confused us too.

To quote Dennis Prager, “No one hates like the left hates.” — Allan Lepley (@allan_lepley) July 13, 2019

How many illegal's has she taken into her home? I guess love only matters when it's someone else doing it. — Jer Rowlett (@JeraldRowlett) July 14, 2019

But she chooses love over borders and stuff!

There is nothing that gets me blocked more by the #LoveWins crowd than responding to their hateful tweets with #LoveWins — Gruncle Pooch (@Pooch7171) July 13, 2019

Off topic, but thank God Alabama didn't elect Roy Moore. Alabama doesn't get enough credit for that near miracle. — Jordan Pergeson (@JordanPergeson) July 13, 2019

Fair point.

She seems nice — E. Garland (@MrsG8086) July 14, 2019

Love you…as long as you agree with what I say — Stephen (@Sdarts133) July 13, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA – best gif maybe ever.

Something like that.

