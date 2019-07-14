Even after she had her backside handed to her on Friday, AOC was back on Twitter doing her best to continue fear-mongering and pushing lies about detention centers and CBP officers. We understand she’s pandering to a fairly uninformed and overly emotional base that eats this crap up but GIVE US A BREAK ALREADY.

Lights are kept on all night, depriving people of humane sleep conditions. The cruelty is the point. (PS this is @NydiaVelazquez’s voice translating. If we didn’t have fluent Spanish-speaking members, we may not have heard any of these accounts first-hand from people inside.) https://t.co/KXIZzdGr4Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Or lights are kept on at night to keep people from harming one another.

Crazy, right?

This tweet about the kids though … after the stunt Democrats have been pulling with that poor toddler who lost her life several weeks after she’d been released from a center to a hospital, she should be ashamed. But as people keep pointing out, for the Left to be ashamed they’d first have to understand what shame looks like.

Kids are taken from their families under an American flag. They are left to cough in cages, spread lice, & smell of mucus w bald eagle emblems emblazoned around them. A few years from now, these 1000s of children will grow to tell their story. We owe it to them to change. https://t.co/qaEnVo8w1s — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

She.

Is.

Awful.

Interesting how AOC mentions nothing about WHY these kids are separated from adults, how roughly 30% of them are being used to cross the border and will later likely be trafficked somehow in this country. Also, she fails to mention that she voted AGAINST monies to help these kids, but we digress.

You're lies have become evident. The world mocks you now & for good reason. — Lynn (@Lynn_onward) July 14, 2019

Yet you voted no for 4.5B in relief for this issue. A few years from now, we will continue to remind you of this fact. — Scott Mast (@SMast29) July 14, 2019

Many kids don't belong to border crossers, If Americans utilized fraudulent family units and endangered their children this way they would go to jail and lose custody. Kids are practically being rented and trafficked because of sickening politically expedient "sanctuary." — Shall Not Be Infringed (@Gunalizer) July 14, 2019

Going to have to say it again…what is Congress DOING about it? — Juniper (@juniperhalloway) July 14, 2019

Nada, she just wants to be recorded being sworn in for her boyfriend's movie. It's all for the camera. They want to turn this country upside down. Remember she voted no for money to take care of them and wanted to use them as bargaining chips even though she says they are human. — Katie m (@CovfefeKatie) July 14, 2019

AOC is going to get someone hurt. Oh, wait, that already happened.

A man armed with a rifle and incendiary devices killed while trying to attack an ICE facility in Washington. Are there going to be any conversations about the dangerous rhetoric from the left and media are leading to violence? https://t.co/sLHpBgGWat — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 13, 2019

But go ahead, AOC, keep pushing your narrative … we know those votes are super important.

