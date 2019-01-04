On Thursday, President Trump made a surprise appearance during a presser and of course, the media and the Left (same difference, really) lost their ever-loving minds when he didn’t take any questions.
Luckily we only saw one person take this complaining a step further into ‘Nazi territory’.
Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the tweet.
You are a sick man for walking into the press briefing room with four skinheads. Get help. pic.twitter.com/rZZiMq1ZjL
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 3, 2019
So every bald guy is a skinhead, Jeffrey?
Thinking someone definitely does need help, but it’s not Trump. Nope, it’s the guy who sees Nazis everywhere …
Remember when you cheered on a fire at Trump Tower, where a person was killed, all because #OrangeManBad and you left Twitter in shame? You should leave again. You’re so utterly broken. https://t.co/46ljG4s0VD
— Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 4, 2019
We remember that. He also made disgusting comments to Dana Loesch … in fact, we wrote about both.
Some things never change.
Again….weren’t you the one laughing at fires that people died in?
— Brad Cook (@bcook128) January 4, 2019
Yup.
Never crossed my mind. I find you to be not only mistaken, but desperate.
— rThomasBehnke (@RThomasBehnke) January 4, 2019
With a pretty blue check, too.
You sure are making noise for someone with that much forehead.
— Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) January 4, 2019
Ok, we actually snort-laughed at this.
— B'sC'sSoxPats-Yup! (@RedDFredDFla) January 4, 2019
You are an idiot. Lots of black men are skin heads too, huh?
— Adam Strange (@Till_Daddy) January 4, 2019
BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.
Jeffrey is a monster. Not even Louis CK would attack the follicly challenged.
— Eric (@elane1013) January 4, 2019
Ha.
You're a mental health counselor?! Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha ha
Get help dude.
— waveform55 (@aggiejammer08) January 4, 2019
— JK (@JKHokie) January 4, 2019
Man, we hope not.
This had to be a joke pic.twitter.com/rfJWYebdl7
— UrsaMinorBear 🐻 (@AysaJaysa) January 4, 2019
Oh, yeah, he’s a mental health counselor.
Preacher, heal thyself. Seems like the good doctor needs a dose of his own medicine…
— bsudah, cigar and whiskey consumer extraordinaire (@bsudah) January 4, 2019
Ironic, don’t ya think?
