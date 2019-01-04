We’re not entirely sure who Adam Best is and why Twitter thought enough of him to verify him … ok, we’re kidding about Twitter. Clearly, Adam is predisposed in his own bigotry to hate and attack people like Mike Pence so OF COURSE, Twitter saw fit to give him the mighty blue check.

His bio has a bunch of gobbledygook about how a judge made Trump ‘unblock’ him and being an ex-CEO but, meh.

He only made our radar for posting this nonsense about VP Mike Pence swearing in Kyrsten Sinema:

Homophobe Mike Pence had to swear in Kyrsten Sinema, the first out bisexual Senator in history, on a law book and not a bible. He seems uncomfortable and she’s having fun with it. This is everything. pic.twitter.com/1VxBsK1l0u — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 4, 2019

Now we’ve watched this video several times and Pence looks the same here as he did with all of the other folks who are not openly bisexual. We get what Adam is trying to do here, make Sinema seem intimidating to Pence but she’s not.

And if you watch her she seems to be very pleasant with Pence as well.

There is zero drama here.

He swore in Ambassador Richard Grenell and his husband just fine. Stop projecting your own bigotry onto other people. 🙄 https://t.co/cay799Ysa2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 4, 2019

Bingo. In trying to paint Pence as a homophobic bigot Adam showed Twitter who HE really is.

He seems friendly and gracious just like he seemed with every other Senator. You pretend to fight for equality and then you make her into a victim when she is a strong woman who has been treated just like every other Senator. https://t.co/StYe0b9t3U — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 4, 2019

What they said.

You really need to redefine what your version of “everything” is. pic.twitter.com/uIzO4J2vDP — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) January 4, 2019

Idk what video you watched but he seems gracious and kind here. Also this isn’t his first time swearing in someone from the LGBT community so… https://t.co/2yegjmOz5H — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 4, 2019

So … Adam’s not bright.

Are you high? They both appear to be having fun with this. Take off your derangement glasses. https://t.co/tVZAGAKeMa — 🎄Merry Ginger 🎅🏻 (@mchastain81) January 4, 2019

BUT TRUUUUUUMP! GIRL POWER! LITERALLY HITLER OR SOMETHING.

Holy cow.

Seems like some people disagree about Pence being weird. But here’s the thing — he’s ALWAYS weird. He’s weird in interviews, he was weird in that meeting with “Chuck and Nancy,” and he was weird here as well. So… 🤷‍♂️ — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 4, 2019

Some people.

How about MOST people?

Perhaps someone should inform Adam that it’s best to remove one’s head from one’s backside BEFORE tweeting, just sayin’.

