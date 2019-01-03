Did we mention that 2019 is gonna be LIT?

In 2017 and 2018, Democrats could play nice with one another because it was all for one and one for all against Trump but we knew once we got closer to the next presidential election (time flies) they’d start devouring one another.

And so it begins …

Feinstein says she supports Joe Biden for 2020, and notes that Sen. Kamala Harris is ‘brand new here’ https://t.co/uYpMMmPSpm via @jenhab — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 3, 2019

Notice how they avoid saying the obvious here, that Dianne does NOT support Kamala.

From the LA Times:

“He has the experience, the drive, he was chairman of [the Senate Judiciary Committee] when I came,” to the Senate, Feinstein said Thursday. “I worked with him closely on a number of different things. I have a great respect for his integrity as well as his ability. And I think experience is really important at this particular point, where our world is today.”

Here’s the best part:

When asked whether she would support Harris, Feinstein said, “I’m a big fan of Sen. Harris, and I work with her. But she’s brand new here, so it takes a little bit of time to get to know somebody.”

THIS is gonna be GOOD.

Old people like old people, news at 11. — Name cannot be blank (@LususNaturae0) January 3, 2019

Democrats love their rich, old, anile, white people. Oh, sure, they play like they’re the party of tolerance and diversity but deep down when you look at their leadership … heck, they just put Nancy Pelosi in charge of the House AGAIN.

And she’s what? Old, white, and rich.

Guess they think their younger colleagues are a bit too sophomoric?

DiFi likes Biden, not Harris, for president in 2020 https://t.co/BlhMz51NVZ @burgessev — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 3, 2019

The aging dinosaurs stick together — Eric Bearse (@ericfido) January 3, 2019

Yup, they do.

Let’s stay clear of candidates who would be in their 80s (…) during their first term. Please. — C Jagg (@HillCountree) January 3, 2019

But diversity and stuff.

Not shocking. Same generation. 24 years in the DC trenches together. — John Gabbard (@GabbardCongress) January 3, 2019

It is indeed a club.

As we said, this is gonna be BOOMSHAKALAKA good!

Related:

He MAD! Matthew Dowd lashes out BIG TIME when Conservatives mock his ‘novel idea’ for presidential candidates

AWKWARD: Democrats (yes, Democrats) tear Rep. Ted Lieu a NEW ONE for fanboying over Nancy Pelosi

‘Legit most INSANE Twitter suspension EVER’! Ben Shapiro just absolutely DRAGS Twitter for biz partner’s lame suspension