WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR BRUSSELS SPROUTS FOR ONCE?! MONSTERS!

This is legitimately the most insane Twitter suspension I have ever heard of. My business partner, @JeremyDBoreing, was just suspended for 12 hours for this tweet. Why? Because it was supposedly "promoting or encouraging self-harm." IT'S A JOKE ABOUT BRUSSELS SPROUTS. WTF @jack pic.twitter.com/J60K5ZtxZm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2019

It appears Ben Shapiro’s business partner, Jeremy D. Boreing, was suspended because he gave instructions on how to cook brussels sprouts.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t suspend the guy.

Here's likely what happened: some motivated moron decided to flag the tweet and send it to Twitter, and Twitter, doing their typical bang-up job of banning conservatives before asking why, just hit the suspend button without a second thought. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2019

Seems Twitter is a tad persnickety about how people talk about brussels sprouts.

Yes, everything is stupid. You’re welcome.

For me, I'm just happy that Twitter stepped in to prevent what surely would have been a spate of suicide attempts from people attempting to BURN OFF THEIR OWN FACES WITH FRYING PANS. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2019

THE HORROR!

THE MADNESS!

THE POPPYCOCK!

For those who are considering suicide by hot frying pan after cooking brussels sprouts, remember — you matter. Your life matters. Call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2019

You’re not alone.

BTW, @TwitterSupport, if you want to save lives, you may want to fix this idiotic suspension quickly before we all die of laughter. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2019

This.

All day this.

And I was about to sear my face with a hot pan right after I ate these tide pods. — Johnny John (@Johnnyj21111173) January 3, 2019

Dude, never joke about Tide Pods – that will DEFINITELY get you suspended.

We’re not even joking, we’ve seen it happen several times.

Yes, Twitter is a total flibbertigibbet.

Moving on.

"We at Twitter have no sense of humor, sir." — Tracy Charles (@tracy_b17ggirl) January 3, 2019

Last week I reported this tweet just to see about Twitter’s subjective rules. They did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/O8Df77Xd2H — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 3, 2019

Typical.

Well, he just needs twelve hours to contemplate how my Brussels sprouts would be delicious — wrapped in bacon and drizzled in honey. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 3, 2019

Honey? Hrm.

Ok, this tweet should probably get Erick locked too.

Meanwhile, I’m Sure all the tweets about Nancy Pelosi cutting people’s heads off without blood passed Twitter’s stringent standards. — Sergeant Hulka (@Hulka_Sgt) January 3, 2019

Well duh. She’s unlikable or nasty or something …

Amazing what gets flagged. Unreal. — chicagocubs10292016 (@chicagocubs1021) January 3, 2019

Welcome to Twitter, this person must be new here.

Leave brussel sprouts alone Ben! pic.twitter.com/KPrePcjNe5 — III Essence (@Milkajug) January 3, 2019

SERIOUSLY!

