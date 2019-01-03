WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR BRUSSELS SPROUTS FOR ONCE?! MONSTERS!

It appears Ben Shapiro’s business partner, Jeremy D. Boreing, was suspended because he gave instructions on how to cook brussels sprouts.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t suspend the guy.

Seems Twitter is a tad persnickety about how people talk about brussels sprouts.

Yes, everything is stupid. You’re welcome.

THE HORROR!

THE MADNESS!

THE POPPYCOCK!

You’re not alone.

This.

All day this.

Dude, never joke about Tide Pods – that will DEFINITELY get you suspended.

We’re not even joking, we’ve seen it happen several times.

Yes, Twitter is a total flibbertigibbet.

Moving on.

Typical.

Honey? Hrm.

Ok, this tweet should probably get Erick locked too.

Well duh. She’s unlikable or nasty or something …

Welcome to Twitter, this person must be new here.

SERIOUSLY!

