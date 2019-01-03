Lanny Davis (yeah, we know) tweeted some truth about this whole ‘free college’ BS that progressives (socialists) like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing to get ignorant, unemployed people to vote for them.

He’s spot on here.

Let me try to explain. Politicians talk a lot about “free” college education for all. But as you state, it’s not “free.” Taxes will be needed to pay for it. Progressives need to face the reality that using the term “free” is misleading. Ok? — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) January 1, 2019

Let us try to explain as well …

Dear Pusillanimous TWITS who think free college is actually a thing,

NOTHING IS EVER FREE.

Someone somewhere is paying for it and usually, it’s people who are already paying for their own or their children’s college.

Get a job.

Love and kisses,

Americans

Speaking of pusillanimous twits, Bernie Sanders’ Deputy Chief of Staff, Ari Rabin-Havt, ‘explained’ how we can all pay for someone else’s kid to go to college:

Let me try to explain. College for All costs less than the increase in military spending passed in 2017. That is the reality. https://t.co/jQSHxSFSFn — Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) January 1, 2019

Good news y’all! Free college is free as long as we all pay for it … or something.

These people.

Military spending is for people who actually work not protest and need safe zones — Ed Bernas (@hazmat50213) January 3, 2019

Not to mention it’s actually part of the federal government’s responsibility.

Free college? Nope.

Seeing as how the last administration totally decimated the military, that funding was needed. Maybe people could join the military and get the GI Bill? — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) January 3, 2019

KABOOM. True story, there IS a way to get free college but we’re pretty sure our friends on the Left won’t dig the idea of actually volunteering their service for this country.

So? We already have free education thru 12th grade. How about we make high school more rigorous and let college happen for those who are seeking more than a certificate of participation. — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) January 3, 2019

Or….we could buy everyone a car. That would be sweet. — Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) January 3, 2019

YAAAAS!

So, how much of my labor do you feel you’re entitled to? — John Regan (@jregan11) January 3, 2019

I didn’t even include room and board. What are the leftists planning to feed the students, soylent green? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) January 3, 2019

Rutabagas, duh.

KIDDING.

Never believe a conservative on the issue of government spending. They are responsible for the majority of our debt and slow growth periods. — Curious Geek (@GeorgeTNeill) January 1, 2019

Ok, so this editor had to include this tweet because it cracked her up just that much.

Progressives are so adorable.

You know what happens if everyone goes to college for free? The value of a degree decreases significantly and job markets get flooded with people. Wages get lowered and people still end up unemployed. — Kron (@Kronykal) January 3, 2019

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

Related:

Bless her HEART! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s pointers for public servants trying to ‘grow their audience’ indubitably BACKFIRE

WTAF is THIS?! Blue-check #ShoutYourAbortion founder gets REKT for sharing video ‘shouting her abortion’ at kids (watch)

Gonna leave a MARK! Greg Gutfeld just handed Kathy Griffin the smackdown to end ALL smackdowns and ROFL