Lanny Davis (yeah, we know) tweeted some truth about this whole ‘free college’ BS that progressives (socialists) like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing to get ignorant, unemployed people to vote for them.

He’s spot on here.

Let us try to explain as well …

Dear Pusillanimous TWITS who think free college is actually a thing,

NOTHING IS EVER FREE.

Someone somewhere is paying for it and usually, it’s people who are already paying for their own or their children’s college.

Get a job.

Love and kisses,

Americans

Speaking of pusillanimous twits, Bernie Sanders’ Deputy Chief of Staff, Ari Rabin-Havt, ‘explained’ how we can all pay for someone else’s kid to go to college:

Trending

Good news y’all! Free college is free as long as we all pay for it … or something.

These people.

Not to mention it’s actually part of the federal government’s responsibility.

Free college? Nope.

KABOOM. True story, there IS a way to get free college but we’re pretty sure our friends on the Left won’t dig the idea of actually volunteering their service for this country.

YAAAAS!

Rutabagas, duh.

KIDDING.

Ok, so this editor had to include this tweet because it cracked her up just that much.

Progressives are so adorable.

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

Related:

Bless her HEART! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s pointers for public servants trying to ‘grow their audience’ indubitably BACKFIRE

WTAF is THIS?! Blue-check #ShoutYourAbortion founder gets REKT for sharing video ‘shouting her abortion’ at kids (watch)

Gonna leave a MARK! Greg Gutfeld just handed Kathy Griffin the smackdown to end ALL smackdowns and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari Rabin-HavtBernie Sandersfree collegemilitarysocialism