For some reason, Kathy Griffin seemed to think people cared that she was no longer co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve show.

Yeah, we forgot she used to do the show too but whatever helps her sleep at night.

She went so far as to write a fairly lengthy and petty thread of ‘gossip’ about the show which quite frankly served as a great reminder as to why they probably STOPPED inviting her to do the show in the first place.

Would you want to work with this?

A) I’m so flattered and touched by all the comments saying that you miss me co-hosting the New Year’s Eve telecast. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the positivity and I want you to know how grateful I am. So, I wanted to share some juicy gossip I heard about the telecast… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2018

Yeah, not it.

We won’t torture you with the entire thread (it’s never a good thing if she is ‘lettering’ her tweets) but one tweet, in particular, got our attention, mainly because Greg Gutfeld just absolutely dragged Kathy for it.

Here’s her dumbest tweet of the thread:

L) I worked my way up by the 10th year at CNN to get a fee of $150,000. By the way, just as a point of reference, Anderson Cooper regularly bragged for years that his annual CNN contract was $10 million a year. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2018

There she goes, comparing apples to oranges.

And here comes Greg’s smackdown:

you were paid for 1 night. Cooper's salary is for 1 year. you actually get paid more than him per telecast. your tweet perpetuates the false and damaging stereotype that math is harder for women. https://t.co/ONXmZEDTQV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 1, 2019

MATH IS HARD.

Damn this was good.

We looked for a response from Andy … err … Carrot … err … Kathy but couldn’t find one so there’s that.

Kathy Griffin perpetuates the stereotype that Kathy Griffin is stupid and psycho. I guess I'm OK with that. — Xexor 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣🍾🎆🎉🥂🎇🥳 (@XexorWeglin) January 1, 2019

She really is her own worst enemy.

Is no one going to tell her to check her privilege? She's whining because she made 150k for one night of work. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 2, 2019

OMG, she is whining about making six figures for a few hours of work.

Talk about white privilege.

She was overpaid. — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) January 1, 2019

True dat.

I think you’re correct Greg… pic.twitter.com/jtolwxyCGO — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 1, 2019

Yeah, it's hard to feel bad for someone complaining about $150,000 for one night. — Rebecca Christiansen (@rchristiansenYA) January 1, 2019

For being an unfunny harpy, yup.

‘Nuff said.

