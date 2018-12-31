It seems Twitter will verify any ol’ economist as long as he or she says really stupid crap about Republicans … like this.

Republicans hate working Americans. https://t.co/JhI0zG8ISH — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 28, 2018

Dude, Republicans starve orphans and kick puppies but hating Americans who work for a living? C’mon. Republicans WANT Americans to work.

We get it, he’s saying they hate the poor people who work or some other horsecrap but at the end of the day Republicans are definitely the party of ‘get a job’. Period the end.

He continued.

Yeah, we know, sorry.

Republicans slashed taxes for super-rich AND majority of American households will get tax increase. They also undermined market for healthcare, blocked maternity leave, ended financial regulations put in place after Great Recession, crushed workers bargaining rights, … — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 30, 2018

HUH?

Considering roughly 80% of Americans benefitted from those tax cuts color us shocked that there are SO MANY super-rich Americans. We had no idea.

And exsqueeze me, baking powder? Republicans undermined the healthcare market?! WTAF?

Republicans have systematically ensured that whatever gains we get in our economy, the vast majority, if not all, go to owners of capital and not to the workers that make it all possible. Many working Americans support Republicans, but Republicans don't support working Americans. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 30, 2018

You know that face you make when you read an exceptionally stupid tweet? Yeah, we just made that face.

Twice.

Words have no meaning. Nothing matters. — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) December 31, 2018

What sort of economist is this guy?

Yikes.

Yes because you're dialed in to the middle class? No one cares what you think. The middle class definitely doesn't — Jennifer J (@jj90) December 30, 2018

Blah, blah…will you be walking that back after @TheDemocrats start introducing new taxes on everything? — Eric (@tudboy1) December 31, 2018

We’re sure Dave thinks taxes are the key to a strong economy.

Ok, even just writing that made this editor’s eye twitch a little.

EXCESSIVE TAXATION IS THEFT.

Shew, better.

Ok your highness — pseudo (@wklueg) December 30, 2018

Heh.

Bernie agrees tweeting from one of his multiple properties. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) December 30, 2018

Clearly not a very good economist. — VelvetHammer (@Maureen_Wenner) December 30, 2018

Clearly.

That's cause we cant find any WORKING DEMOCRATS — steve (ΜΌΛΏΝ ΛΑΒΈ) NATIONALIST (@driver18wheels) December 31, 2018

Republicans ARE working Americans. — Maverick (@AngleOfAttack1) December 31, 2018

Therein lies the irony of ol’ Dave’s thread.

But we doubt he’ll get it.

