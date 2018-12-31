We haven’t written about Andy Richter in a while so this editor thought what the heck. Plus, he tweeted something pretty ri-damn-diculous so he made it super easy to cover him.

Take a gander at this nugget:

Would seem Andy is missing the actual and entire point of comedy. Regardless of color or sex or age, comedians used to be able to tell jokes they wanted to tell without a bunch of pearl-clutching hyenas (like Andy) busting their chops over it.

These delicate, thin-skinned people are destroying comedy and entertainment as we know it.

He would also never ever stop throwing up if he saw what’s happening to comedy.

It also appears that Andy failed to realize that he himself is an older, white guy saying and doing whatever the eff he wants to. Perhaps self-awareness just isn’t his thing.

You just did. — Mason (@aintwesomething) December 31, 2018

Dude, you're 52 and haven't been funny in a long time. Sounds a bit self-referential to me. — Golden Santa (@jamesbranch3) December 31, 2018

Isn't that what this tweet is? TILT — Virginia Plain (@GinnyPlain) December 31, 2018

being able to say what you want is is the point of comedy…. but, you’re not funny so I get why you’re bitter. https://t.co/dWfv5JOuDS — Brickhouse (@Brick______) December 31, 2018

MY GOD I AM LITERALLY SHAKING RIGHT NOW ALL THESE WHITE PEOPLE DOING WHITE PEOPLE THINGS WHY IS OUR COUNTRY SO RACIST AND DIVIDED WHY ARE THERE SO MANY WHITE PEOPLE DOING WHITE PEOPLE THINGS IF ONLY THE WHITE PEOPLE WOULD STOP DOING WHITE PEOPLE THINGS — 🍷𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐🍾 (@SisyphusGoals) December 31, 2018

Right?!

I can't tell if he is talking about himself or not. — 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@winningatmylife) December 31, 2018

Such a fresh and edgy take. You’re pretty cool for an older white male. — Bryan McDowell (@Pitt70115) December 31, 2018

See, I’m not like the other white guys. I’m a COOL white guy. — Shelby Priest (@officialpriest_) December 31, 2018

Because he hates other older white guys.

We see what she did here.

According to ratings, “Andy Richter Controls the Universe” was the worst, most boring kind of comedy — Ingenuous Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) December 31, 2018

pic.twitter.com/UEWARnW22H — R. Cornelius the DIY Soup Guy 🦅🍲 (@ReconCornelius) December 31, 2018

Sad!

