It would appear Perez Hilton has zero concept of what sarcasm looks like which is sad when you consider he built a good deal of his career around being sarcastic. Did he really think Bre was calling vaccines the Devil?

And did he really think tweeting this made sense so soon after Bre’s tragic passing?

C’mon, this was just really poor in general.

She was joking.

Holy Hell.

And not the time, Perez. Grow a soul.

Putting it nicely.

Tell us how you really feel … this gent seems so shy and introverted, doncha think?

Heh.

Or at least figure out what sarcasm looks like.

Sheesh.

And if you can’t say something nice just keep your big mouth shut.

This ain’t rocket science.

