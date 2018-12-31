It would appear Perez Hilton has zero concept of what sarcasm looks like which is sad when you consider he built a good deal of his career around being sarcastic. Did he really think Bre was calling vaccines the Devil?

And did he really think tweeting this made sense so soon after Bre’s tragic passing?

C’mon, this was just really poor in general.

So very sad. Journalist Bre Payton passed away a few days ago at 26 years old from the H1N1 flu and meningitis. If she would have been vaccinated, she may still be alive. Vaccinations save lives!!! https://t.co/OzKW4TA82N pic.twitter.com/bp5Y0RxyEm — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 31, 2018

She was joking.

Holy Hell.

And not the time, Perez. Grow a soul.

“Hey, Jonathan Swift suggested that the Irish sell their babies as food.” You’re an illiterate boob. — Dave O'Neill 🥃 (@FortinbrasO) December 31, 2018

Putting it nicely.

That was sarcasm, you syphilitic boil. — Ord lang syne (@OrdyPackard) December 31, 2018

Tell us how you really feel … this gent seems so shy and introverted, doncha think?

Heh.

I’m extremely pro-vaccine and also pro-tact…this is the time for condolences, not assumptions. You don’t know her vaccination status (and neither do I, and that’s fine – it’s not either of our business!) — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) December 31, 2018

Going back 7 years to find tweets to drag a young woman who just died lacks any class or empathy. I pray that one day you'll think back to to this behavior and ask for forgiveness. — Kenny Johnson (@letthedicefall) December 31, 2018

Or at least figure out what sarcasm looks like.

Sheesh.

Your point would be well-taken except that

she

was

being

sarcastic. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) December 31, 2018

Stop the hate and show respect for those who have passed. — Ann (@CreativeNCrazy) December 31, 2018

And if you can’t say something nice just keep your big mouth shut.

This ain’t rocket science.

