Leave it to Vanity Fair to write a ridiculous, vile, ignorant, smear piece about Conservative college women.

We read a LOT of stupid articles (we cover CNN for Pete’s Sake), but man, this dumpster fire of an article is not only really stupid but infuriating. They deliberately painted these young women with a broad, unflattering, brush to push a stereotype and caricature of who Conservative women are and then fed it to their mindless, vapid base so they could continue shrieking about evil white women.

So absolutely foul.

Shame on Vanity Fair.

Young Republican women are aggrieved, outnumbered, defiant. And they aren’t going to apologize for loving the guy in the White House. https://t.co/NkIoQAJRpC — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 29, 2018

From Vanity Fair:

“It’s really hard to date here,” said Gabby Derosier, 19, a sporty, dark-haired girl who was sitting at a wrought-iron patio table eating a hamburger. “Liberal guys match with me a lot on Tinder because they like to argue. I put it right in my profile that I’m a conservative woman. But then they kind of want me to be like the guy in the relationship and . . .” She made a face. “I like a man to be a man—like a lumberjack. Liberal guys are really feminine.” Along the darkened path leading out of the cookout, as I was leaving, another young woman stopped to say hello; I told her that I was there, too, to find out why some young women still pledge their loyalty to Trump even with the accusations of sexual assault against him. And she told me she had been raped her freshman year. “He took advantage of a naïve freshman. He expected sex and I didn’t know that would be expected. So Republican women know about Me Too,” she said. “But please don’t say my name. I have to be so careful with applying to law school.”

Dear media outlets, please stop profiling delusional beneficiaries of white supremacy and normalizing their hate. Most POC don’t need to read about them to understand them. We’ve been on the receiving end of their view points for generations. Girls👇🏽BYE✌🏽”defiant” this🖕🏽 — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) December 30, 2018

Tiffany reacted EXACTLY as Vanity Fair wanted her to as did most people on this thread. All this editor can do at this point is shake her head. Well, and write snark …

How about you profile the white women who feel the need to call police on black people for existing? I’m sure it’s one in the same but at least it’s a spin. I can guarantee they “love the guy in The White House” too. — Kandice Van Exel (@K_VanExel) December 31, 2018

I read the article hoping to learn why any young woman would be conservative. I didn’t learn anything new. Their family is conservative or they’re pro-life or both. That’s it. It’s a story of young women still living an infantile fantasy of princesses, patriarchy & privilege — Daniel Zazueta (@dhzazueta) December 31, 2018

No way Daniel has ever met a real Conservative woman.

When has a young white woman been hurt by any policy in their entire lives? Give me a break. Stop publishing this garbage. — Aimee Giese (@Greeblehaus) December 31, 2018

Women who support Trump love a man who has no respect for them. That makes me sad for them & devastated for the rest of us who have to live with the choices they’ve made based on low self esteem. — ISpeak4theAnimals (@grasshoppr93) December 31, 2018

I won't apologize for saying their love is misplaced. They love a man who only loves himself. — Cathy Grinner (@catgrinner) December 30, 2018

I'm unclear with the following: most reporters want a clear and unique point of view. This profile has been done over and over again across different outlets since he came into office. Which editor will say, "Enough?" — Mona Holmes (@monaeatsLA) December 30, 2018

This editor agrees with Mona, but not for the reasons she’s babbling about. Outlets continue to deliberately misrepresent Conservative women to alienate and objectify them so the Left can ignore their voices and ideas. So they can be written off and ignored.

And this editor says enough.

