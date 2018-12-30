Kathy Griffin isn’t even sure what she was thinking when she posted this photo on Twitter of all places and asked, ‘What is she thinking?’

What is she thinking? pic.twitter.com/PS4XdWqeC4 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 30, 2018

She had to know the reaction would be … well, not good. But perhaps any attention is good attention for Kathy.

Oh, she was mocking the First Lady.

But of course, she was.

We’re not sure it turned out the way she wanted it to though.

"Why didn't CNN ask me to co-host New Year's Eve with Anderson Cooper this year?" — 16 Handles fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) December 30, 2018

Ouch.

Magic mirror on the wall, who's the least sane one of all. — Don Quick-Oats (@DonQuickOatz) December 30, 2018

Ooh, ooh, we know!

‘Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump…I wish I was actually funny…’ — Rob D (@robdunneny) December 30, 2018

🎶…if I only had a brain… EOM — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) December 30, 2018

Why do I look like @andydick — epc.™ (@pickupandkillit) December 30, 2018

Ok, we knew SOMEONE would make this joke.

Why am I so unfunny? What can I tweet that will make even more people know I’m deranged? Why haven’t I moved to Canada yet? 🤔 — John Fletcher (@fletch563) December 30, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He broke me. — Rob (@sarcasticrobb) December 30, 2018

Probably nothing deep. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) December 30, 2018

"I hate being Carrot Top's twin brother." — Scott (@LibertyScott63) December 30, 2018

Why do I look like a transgender giraffe. https://t.co/G5kl8fdmuP — Chelsea Handler’s Schmekel (@JuzMeJD) December 30, 2018

I need a new haircut. — Jenny Anne (@tantrumblue1) December 30, 2018

Carrot top is rethinking his life choices. — Good Guy w/Guns™ (@308__Winchester) December 30, 2018

Agreed.

