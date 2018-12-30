Greta Van Susteren shared some interesting ‘fine print’ from the FCC on outlets intentionally broadcasting false content …

.⁦@SharylAttkisson⁩ , have you seen this (below) from FCC homepage? Words to focus on ..illegal …intentionally …distort…your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZweBH0DRwy — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 29, 2018

Oh boy, THIS is gonna be good.

I think there's more than enough evidence of intentional distortion in some instances but have given up on the idea that our govt. will act on such laws or rules unless it is to certain interests' benefits and not others. You? https://t.co/iqvq3J7fdh — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 30, 2018

Media will definitely feel this. Yikes.

Actually, we’re not sure who she’s taking down more here, the media or the government for doing jack and squat about outlets pushing ‘fake news.’

Why not both?

I think journalists should police journalism more…and give no “professional courtesy” to sloppy journalism…it hurts all of us when even one journalist is dishonest….or when even one news executive pushes an agenda on the journalists ..we need high standards for ourselves https://t.co/ycuPnBjv54 — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 30, 2018

Amen!

Preach!

Greta and Sharyl are both shining examples of what journalists SHOULD be. What they used to be. CNN could learn a thing or two from watching and listening to these two women.

Just sayin’.

Unfortunately we have devolved into an industry that in some cases invests in one-sided and sometimes incorrect criticism, and unethical practices, while turning a blind eye to itself. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 30, 2018

My two favorite journalists- please work together — Andrew Denney (@1219ddenney) December 30, 2018

OMG RIGHT?!

That time has passed. Now Editors are advocates for narratives instead of referees like they used to be. — Jim Tomlinson (@jimetomlinson) December 30, 2018

Sad but true.

YES! And the country truly benefits. Freedom of the press is not intended for lies, distortions, & omissions! We the public deserve the truth! Opposition is fine as long as it is honest! — Annette Taylor (@AnnetteTaylor33) December 30, 2018

Annette gets it.

Thank you Greta for making this point with credibility, authority, experience, perspective, audience, force of words. 💙 I appreciate your understanding of journalism & choice to share thoughts here in this medium in today’s media landscape. — DGold Radio (@dgold) December 30, 2018

What they said.

Journalists who intentionally write false stories and their editors knowingly publish with intent to mislead the public should be held severally liable and prosecuted. Freedom of Speech comes with responsibility and integrity. — SandyG (@muffypih) December 30, 2018

With great power comes great responsibility. OK FINE, that was sappy and a total Spider-Man ripoff but it works here.

Deal.

ABSOLUTELY! Regardless of whether they lean-left or right. Case in point the professionally rude Jim Acosta. Shame on CNN This is why the refrain “fake news” resonates. — The Black Hand (@blackha50711355) December 30, 2018

Preach it Greta! The best keepers of journalistic integrity MUST BE the journalists of and between themselves. Sadly, no one’s listening to this antiquated ideology. It’s all about clicks and ratings – TRUTH is lost. We miss you and your honesty. — 2SS_SAC (@ScoxSheryl) December 30, 2018

True story.

