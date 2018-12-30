When a parody account makes you into a parody of yourself it’s never a good thing.

At least not on Twitter.

Montel Williams is former United States admiral, famous for singing "This Is How We Do It," and for accusing "uppity" women on Twitter of being prostitutes. pic.twitter.com/wBRTijjfSp — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) December 29, 2018

Perhaps @DPRK_News has taken notice of Montel Williams’ tweets from the past few days where it appears he has taken fairly ugly and sexist digs at various conservative women who have disagreed with him. Far be it for this editor to assume what is in Montel’s mind when he writes something like, ‘Go walk your corner,’ but in most circles that implies the person walking said corner is a prostitute.

Just sayin’.

Hey, there could be other jobs out there where people ‘walk a corner’ and we just haven’t heard of the before.

Heh.

We may or may not have giggled our fool heads off reading this tweet from one of our favorite parody accounts.

Hoping to change that.

Montel Jordan sang, “This is how we do it.”, not Montel Williams. We have Multiple Montels. — Starr-NicoleVillanueva (@CarlottaBrad4) December 29, 2018

Ummm …

That’s the joke. As far as we know, Montel isn’t an admiral either.

Repeat after us, boys and girls, PARODY.

No diggity — Keith McCarthy (@Spookykid7088) December 29, 2018

No doubt.

Who knew this was a thing?

Heh.

If it wasn't for this recent dustup, I'd have forgotten this guy even existed. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄ Burton (@bbeekk321) December 29, 2018

Let’s hear it for Twitter!

And curtain.

