We talk a good deal about bias in the media. In an age where outlets like CNN are openly waging a ‘war’ with the president how can we not?

What we don’t address as much though is HOW the media itself gets to be this biased, which was a point @AG_Conservative made in a brutally honest thread about where reporters actually get their stories.

Let's about a major source of media bias that often gets overlooked: Where reporters get their stories. Truth is that reporters often get their stories from activists. The problem is that many mainstream reporters mostly associate with and follow activists on the left. 1/ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

So basically activists are driving the news cycle.

That’s insane, right?

To give a recent example of how this works in practice: Judd Legum, a far-left activist with a large media following, has been leading a campaign to get corporate companies to disassociate from MS Senator Hyde-Smith since the general election. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

Good ol’ Judd and his many campaigns to silence those he disagrees with by any means possible. He’s a real sweetie.

Companies tend to ignore these partisan campaigns until they get mainstream media attention. Putting aside what you think of this specific campaign or Legum (who imo is fairly dishonest), the point here is how his push becomes a story in mainstream outlets. 3/ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

Exactly.

Sure, most of us know Judd is a pandering, biased, angry, hack looking to ruin people’s lives for having a different point of view than his. But once a media outlet like CNN or MSNBC picks up the story it becomes … NEWS.

Scary.

On 12/27 Judd Legum posted a long thread about how some companies never got refunds from Hyde-Smith (she is not legally required to give them). A few hours later CNN ran with that exact story. The reporter happens to follow Legum. Then The Hill copied the CNN story etc. pic.twitter.com/b4ZLf9Xlj7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

The reporter happens to follow Judd.

Color us shocked.

This is fairly typical of how these stories come about… Problem is that most mainstream reporters would almost never source a similar story from an activist thread from the right (even a fare more honest activist). At best, it would get picked up by some right-leaning outlets. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

And then the Left would screech about how the right-leaning outlet is literally Hitler or something stupid and the story would get no traction outside of right-leaning circles … trust us, we know these things.

That creates a major source of media bias that is almost impossible to evaluate or quantify. Left-wing activists regularly get their campaigns and preferred stories highlighted in the mainstream press, which gives them more credibility. Rarely happens the other way. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

Which is ironically discrediting the media.

And the cycle continues.

Related:

‘Deeper kind of hatred’: Geraldo Rivera pulls ZERO punches when calling CNN out for attacking troops over MAGA swag

‘Must be all that CHRISTIAN extremism.’ GUESS how Kamala Harris reacted when Knights of Columbus extended olive branch

From Spartacus to nuking Americans to selfies with boogers, this is Twitchy’s Top 10 (ok 20!) LEAST Self-Aware People of 2018