Geraldo Rivera seems to have taken issue with the way in which CNN is covering the troops asking Trump and Melania to sign some MAGA swag.

And we can hardly blame him.

He gets it … CNN is reporting like they have a personal grudge here, not like it’s a real story.

Rules are rules but my friends at #CNN & co. whining about GI’s-in contravention of some obscure regulation-asking @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS to sign their #maga hats seems particularly petty. It has a slimy coating that indicates deeper hatred. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 28, 2018

‘It has a slimy coating that indicates a deeper hatred.’

Nailed it.

Imagine being so thin-skinned and petty that you’d dedicate an entire news cycle to hoping troops serving overseas at CHRISTMAS are disciplined for asking the president and first lady to sign MAGA hats.

It’s ridiculous.

It’s embarrassing.

It’s CNN.

Of course it's petty. It's CNN. — Agatha Gregson (@gregson_agatha) December 28, 2018

Can’t tell you the last time I watched @CNN #certainlynotnews — karalot73 (@karalot73) December 28, 2018

Certainly not news.

Awesome.

Good call, despite the CNN hatred of the all things Trump, you spoke a fair point. Clear as day CNN is done as a news organization. Now just a Democrat platform for all things negative towards republican leadership. It’s a sad organization now — Gregg williams (@gw92008) December 28, 2018

And I thought the rule was for campaigning. I don't consider this as campaigning. CNN = #fakenews — Judy Livingston (@judydoestweets) December 28, 2018

Getting an autograph is not a political activity. — Humphry Ploughjogger (@nvyatc) December 28, 2018

Ya think? When they don’t have anything bad to say, they make it up. Doesn’t matter, nobody watches anyway. — A OB (@Acertaingirl) December 28, 2018

Oof.

Seriously – you’re just noticing this now? — FrankiETPT (@FrankieP1212) December 28, 2018

Hey, at least more and more people are figuring it out, right?

Sad but true.

Related:

‘Must be all that CHRISTIAN extremism.’ GUESS how Kamala Harris reacted when Knights of Columbus extended olive branch

From Spartacus to nuking Americans to selfies with boogers, this is Twitchy’s Top 10 (ok 20!) LEAST Self-Aware People of 2018

What CHANGED?! Chuck Schumer 2009 kicks Chuck Schumer 2018 right in his badoobies on illegal immigration (video)