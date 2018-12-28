Geraldo Rivera seems to have taken issue with the way in which CNN is covering the troops asking Trump and Melania to sign some MAGA swag.

And we can hardly blame him.

He gets it … CNN is reporting like they have a personal grudge here, not like it’s a real story.

‘It has a slimy coating that indicates a deeper hatred.’

Nailed it.

Imagine being so thin-skinned and petty that you’d dedicate an entire news cycle to hoping troops serving overseas at CHRISTMAS are disciplined for asking the president and first lady to sign MAGA hats.

It’s ridiculous.

It’s embarrassing.

It’s CNN.

Trending

Certainly not news.

Awesome.

Oof.

Hey, at least more and more people are figuring it out, right?

Sad but true.

Related:

‘Must be all that CHRISTIAN extremism.’ GUESS how Kamala Harris reacted when Knights of Columbus extended olive branch

From Spartacus to nuking Americans to selfies with boogers, this is Twitchy’s Top 10 (ok 20!) LEAST Self-Aware People of 2018

What CHANGED?! Chuck Schumer 2009 kicks Chuck Schumer 2018 right in his badoobies on illegal immigration (video)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNGeraldotroopsTrump