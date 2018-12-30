Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a photo of her office plaque but wanted to make sure her supporters know she’s not forgotten who she really is or where she came from because you know, she’s super edgy and down with the people.

There’s just one problem …

🎶 Don’t be fooled by the plaques that we got, I’m still / I’m still Alex from the Bronx 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eO68AGxn2z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 27, 2018

We all know she’s not from the Bronx.

And ugh, this stupid song …

Michael Knowles reminded ‘Alex from the Bronx’ where she’s really from:

The average household wealth of the town in which you grew up is $1.2 million. https://t.co/4sLCLWfnCb — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 28, 2018

And she did not like it.

Yep. As everyone knows, I grew up between two worlds + experienced 1st hand how a child’s zip code can shape their destiny. It was scrubbing those households’ toilets w/ my mother that I saw and breathed income inequality. I decided to make a difference.

You decide to do this. https://t.co/kMtbGQo8o8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

Would someone please grab a handful of teeny, tiny violins?

Thanks.

Wow, talk about epic and impressive amounts of complete and total bullsh*t. Like so much that a bull could walk by, look at the bullsh*t she just spewed here and say, ‘Damn, that’s a LOT of bullsh*t.’

Knowles wasn’t having any of it.

You didn’t grow up b/w 2 worlds. You grew up in Westchester then lied abt it then changed your bio when the lie was exposed. I grew up in the (⬇️affluent ⬆️diverse) neighboring town, spent many wknds in the Bronx. The difference: I don’t lie abt my upbringing to feign victimhood. https://t.co/uitqPocXU8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 30, 2018

Ouch.

Right, but @Ocasio2018 didn’t grow up in a city. She grew up in a small, homogenous, affluent suburb, where she attended excellent schools before pretending she grew up in the Bronx. https://t.co/rLaUCLp3R8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 28, 2018

‘Alex from Westchester’ isn’t quite as easy to sing though, man.

Sheesh.

And so began Alexandria’s meltdown:

In which a Republican literally tries to mansplaining *my own childhood* and life to me. And in true mansplaining form, he’s doing it wrong with an great degree of confidence. It begs the question: is the GOP really “sending us their best?” 🤔 https://t.co/GNr9NACGoC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

Mansplaining.

She already lost the debate.

This begs the question, are Democrats really ‘sending us their best’?

*no to

*a

*went viral before I could fix it 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

Poor thing, her typos and poor grammar went viral before she could fix it.

K.

[email protected] every word he wrote is accurate. You grew up in an affluent Westchester suburb, not the Bronx. You flat out lied. I spent more time on the streets of the south Bronx than you, so please slow your roll Congresswoman. https://t.co/6zmnmVm2RE — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 28, 2018

Slow your roll … heh.

Cue more meltdown:

You’re the dude whose immediate reaction to winning my primary was posting a photo of my mom’s house. Going to public school in Yorktown has *always* been how I told the story of income inequality. You didn’t even know who I was 7 months ago. You’re not gonna “birther” me now. https://t.co/0MFKVX0eI0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

*sigh*

She is really invested in this lie, folks. Otherwise, all she had to do was correct Michael Knowles but OH NO, she decided to play the victim, crying about mansplaining and how people didn’t KNOW her seven months ago or whatever.

It was honestly pretty hilarious.

And so very telling.

Lastly, to all these corny Republicans trying to take the Bronx away from me: where on earth do you think these clapback Twitter hands came from?? Only one place 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

Corny? Really?

No one it trying to take the Bronx from Alex, they just want her to be honest and stop pretending to be someone she’s not. This ain’t rocket science.

My mamá taught me how to deal with bullies. When I moved to a new town at a young age, I stuck out for all sorts of reasons: I looked different, I spoke Spanish, my clothes weren’t as nice. Bullies don’t bother me, but this parent’s account touched my heart. People are watching. https://t.co/JKqo3ZaXOz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 29, 2018

Speaking of playing the victim … cripes, woman.

