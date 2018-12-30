For months (years?) the media has been doing their best to report negatively about President Trump, the First Lady, and anyone in his administration UNLESS they leave and then suddenly the media are huge fans.

And when they’re called out for this obvious and gross bias they get all weepy and claim that Trump is being mean to them and threatening them or some other horse crap. What they don’t seem to realize is most people who have been paying any sort of attention to their nonsense for the last decade or so KNOW this is not just because of Trump, and truth be told any Republican who had won in 2016 would be getting negative coverage 24/7 because that is WHO THEY ARE.

Truth hurts.

Erick Erickson spelled it out perfectly in this must-read thread:

An unfortunate reaction from the media: Trump blames the Democrats for kids dying and there is universal media outrage because he is the President doing it. But Democrats have been blaming the GOP for people dying for years. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 30, 2018

Word.

You can hide behind "but this is the President" all you want, but this really does come across as a one-way bias against Trump and the GOP. Obama used some pretty incendiary rhetoric against the GOP on gun control issues and the media said nothing. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 30, 2018

Not to mention Obama put kids in cages long before Trump but nobody knew it because the media chose not to cover it.

But we digress.

Democrats accusing Paul Ryan of wanting to push grandma off a cliff was no big deal. That idiot from Florida claiming the GOP wanted people to die was never as big a deal as Joe Wilson shouting "you lie." The Dems *last week* blaming Trump for these kids' deaths was no big deal — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 30, 2018

This is infuriating.

But Holy Lord in Heaven, Trump tweets out blaming Dem policies for deaths and suddenly the media is screaming about new lows. You all kinda lost out on the ability to be fair arbiters of this stuff when you repeatedly gave Democrats a pass on the SAME RHETORIC. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 30, 2018

Pretty sure Erick is calling them hypocrites.

Yeah, he is.

I'm old enough to remember when you guys drove a GOP consultant out of a job for an ad that spelled out DEMOCRATS and slowed the RATS part in the ad. And then did not cover the Paul Ryan shoving grandma off the cliff in the same way. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 30, 2018

We remember that too.

Good times.

The press has ceded the role of arbiters of fairness and good taste because they've shown just how much of a double standard they have in these fights. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 30, 2018

Bingo.

RedSteeze added to the thread:

There's nothing they can do to get their credibility back under Trump. When they have a go at a President Harris/Booker/Warren/O'Rourke the way they have with Trump & continue this golden age of fact checking snark replying, only then. And everyone knows that won't happen. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2018

They will NEVER go after a President Harris/Booker/Warren or O’Rourke the way they’ve gone after Trump or the way they went after W. Democrats get a pass.

The fact that they gave Obama an 8 years pass on this is proof enough. — William Amos (@WilliamAmos) December 30, 2018

What Will said.

We warned them what that would do to their industry reputation. No one's listening to them anymore. They think it's because of Trump. It's not. Trump is just a master of exploiting and triggering their bias. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2018

Bingo.

Related:

Oh DAAAMN! Greta Van Susteren and Sharyl Attkisson take media APART with fine print from FCC on ‘broadcasting false content’

‘F*cking MONSTER’: Blue-check abortion doctor writes DEPRAVED tweet about God, sees record-breaking BACKFIRE

We’re NOT fooled: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez melts DOWN when folks point out she’s not REALLY ‘Alex from the Bronx’