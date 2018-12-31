So in other news this morning, this editor doesn’t totally disagree with Matt Yglesias’ take here on ‘climate/energy problems.’

Right?!

Dude, if this editor had woken up this morning with her head sewn to the carpet she wouldn’t be quite as surprised as she is that she doesn’t completely disagree with Matty for once. Suppose stranger things have happened …

The extent to which the smart set in Silicon Valley is worrying about weird AI apocalypse scenarios rather than climate/energy problems is really remarkable. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 30, 2018

Ok, so on one hand, Matt is right about the ‘smart set’ in Silicon Valley going to ridiculous extremes in their climate change concerns (which makes them super easy to mock and make fun of), but on the other hand, how DARE he invoke the name of Weird Al.

For SHAME!

Hey you guys. Don't worry, we're cool. I pinky swear I won't destroy the world. https://t.co/IX4AYAkRuw — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 30, 2018

See? He pinky swore and everything.

All good. No apocalypse.

But then he tweeted this …

Haaaaaa.

But if you do, you'll do it with good humor! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) December 30, 2018

There would be at least one Rambo flashback, guaranteed.

Wait, Weird Al is doing what now? pic.twitter.com/YXl5EkCfuO — Sparky McSparx (@sjdsprange) December 30, 2018

This editor so adores Al. True story.

More like Al-POLKA-lypse, amirite?

*crickets*

I’ll uh…I’ll just see myself out… — UnDrewsual (@UnDrewsual) December 30, 2018

We see what this person did here.

Winning.

It started in Spatula City… — nickpurcell (@nickpurcell) December 30, 2018

Well, of course, it would start in Spatula City!

Wouldn’t Weird Al apocalypse scenarios be brilliant parodies of other, existing apocalypse scenarios? — Starr-NicoleVillanueva (@CarlottaBrad4) December 30, 2018

We knew it!

