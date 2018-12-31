Whoever is telling Jim Carrey that he’s clever or an artist … would you please knock it off already?

Seriously.

If he hadn’t told us it was Paul Ryan we’d have no idea.

Good riddance, Paul Ryan. And good luck on the board of Oxycontin-Mortgage Fraud-Child Prisons Incorporated. You know, the masters you were actually serving while in office. pic.twitter.com/NzR7m5Z4Gy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 30, 2018

You know, maybe Jim Carrey wasn’t vaccinated enough. Just putting that out there, no judging.

But someone else was front and center with some judgment and that someone was Guy Benson:

Your art (is that LBJ with a widow’s peak?) sucks worse than your vapid political commentary. In fairness, I did laugh that time you were birthed out of a mechanical rhino in the Ace Ventura sequel. https://t.co/34vUa8vkWQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 30, 2018

True story, when the rhino pooped Jim out this editor laughed too.

And damn.

Tell us how you really feel, Guy.

Sadly, that was 1995, the last time he was funny. — Trust Me, I'm a Lawyer (@johnhall333) December 30, 2018

I remember when Carrey was funny. What happened? 😂 — Alan Swain (@islandguy0307) December 31, 2018

Thank goodness for Jim’s part in teaching all us deplorables Hollywood morals. I’m glad he didn’t work for the money. Only to do good for society. Quite a martyr. — Casey Laws (@drlaws1) December 31, 2018

@JimCarrey actually is a very gifted artist. It’s just a shame he uses it to hate. — Kathleen Mosher (@msmoyaknow) December 30, 2018

This may be a fair point but the only art we’ve seen him share is so hateful and mean it’s hard to see past his message to his skill.

Very true. Looks like this Jim Carey guy needs to stick with his day job. — BD Riley (@bdr1960) December 30, 2018

We’re not exactly sure what his day job really is these days.

Sadly, now he’s just a carcass of his former kinda funny self — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) December 30, 2018

Welcome to 2018.

At least for one more day.

