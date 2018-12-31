Whoever is telling Jim Carrey that he’s clever or an artist … would you please knock it off already?

Seriously.

If he hadn’t told us it was Paul Ryan we’d have no idea.

You know, maybe Jim Carrey wasn’t vaccinated enough. Just putting that out there, no judging.

But someone else was front and center with some judgment and that someone was Guy Benson:

True story, when the rhino pooped Jim out this editor laughed too.

And damn.

Tell us how you really feel, Guy.

This may be a fair point but the only art we’ve seen him share is so hateful and mean it’s hard to see past his message to his skill.

We’re not exactly sure what his day job really is these days.

Welcome to 2018.

At least for one more day.

