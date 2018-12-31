We’re not entirely sure who Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is arguing with in this tweet or who she believes is holding her and others to a higher standard but her list of accomplishments made this editor giggle.

Just a little.

Granted, she does say it’s only ‘some’ of them …

To all those saying we “haven’t accomplished anything,” here’s *some* of 2018: 1. Won primary while outspent 10-1

2. Pushed #GreenNewDeal to natl convo

3. Shone new lvl transparency to gov

…all before swearing in. Admit you hold us to a higher standard than others & move on. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 30, 2018

Eh. A Democrat beat a Democrat. What, she thinks no one has ever heard of a Green Deal before? Thinking she meant ‘shown’ BUT we suppose she could be claiming she was shining a light on the govt or something so giving her the benefit of the doubt. Plus we don’t want people complaining that we’re mean to her or something.

You're so cute, with your delusions of persecution… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) December 30, 2018

Never forget she found a appartment also. — From Hebron. (@keithfhamilton) December 30, 2018

Baby steps, people.

Which all equals nothing. — Christian Caesar Ramirez (@caesar_ramirez) December 30, 2018

But bro, she’s Alex from the Bronx!

Her supporters are trying to help her … think she’ll listen?

You don't need to over explain yourself at this point.

The DC talkinghead gossip machine is insatiable.

That's what got Senator Warren in trouble, making it too much about her.

You won, McCaskill lost, end of the story. — Stephen (@stephenbottomly) December 30, 2018

Those are not accomplishments that affect anyone but you — Seraph Xeno (@SeraphXeno) December 30, 2018

Oh, and some wisdom from Geraldo Rivera:

Admire all you’ve accomplished. Historic, strong and I’m proud. One thing; you don’t have to respond to every knuckle headed doubter or naysayer. It wastes valuable creative time & seems defensive. Other than that, have fun and kick ass. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 30, 2018

In other words, Alexandria put the Twitter DOWN.

