There may not be anything more 2018 than this from HuffPost:
This all-male cheerleading squad is challenging gender norms. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEZlEZyNu
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 31, 2018
All-male cheering squad.
K.
This can’t be real, although the techno-pop music playing in the background as they talk about their manly legwarmers is a nice touch.
Redefining masculinity?
Just. No.
DID YOU JUST ASSUME THEIR GENDER YOU F**KING NAZIS?!! https://t.co/HjztgHJ2Tl
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 31, 2018
We got nothin’.
Why are you people constantly trying to redefine masculinity? I honestly don't think you'll be satisfied until every biological male identifies as female.
— Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) December 31, 2018
Ok I’m really not trying to be rude, and I ❤️ anyone whatever color, gender, shape, size, but I seriously started laughing thinking it was a joke at first, almost like an SNL skit or some shit Ben Stiller would do. I realize now it’s def real and they are just happy so whatevs.
— Jodi Lynn (@jlynn1213) December 31, 2018
We had the same reaction.
Of course, we’re evil Twitchy editors and stuff but still.
Hmmm…. pic.twitter.com/GvzwKN5H46
— Alexandrea62102 (@alexandrea62103) December 31, 2018
Is this the preview for the next Christopher Guest movie?
— The Father of All Dad Jokes (@PaterHumor) December 31, 2018
That would be AWESOME.
Yeah….no.
— Nick Paul (@nickpaul2005) December 31, 2018
— chloe (@chloe1_xox) December 31, 2018
— Mark (@burningriver206) December 31, 2018
Breaking the ceiling? Huh
— Ndala Wa Nguku (@Docp20P) December 31, 2018
And in What Country and during What Sport does "STRAIGHT HETEROSEXUAL MEN" want to see the likes of these men parading around in these outfits? What am I missing here?
— Churchhill Browne (@ChurchHillBrown) December 31, 2018
Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.
— #ILikeWassail 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) December 31, 2018
To each his own or something but … yeah. That. ^
