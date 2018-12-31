There may not be anything more 2018 than this from HuffPost:

This all-male cheerleading squad is challenging gender norms. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEZlEZyNu — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 31, 2018

All-male cheering squad.

K.

This can’t be real, although the techno-pop music playing in the background as they talk about their manly legwarmers is a nice touch.

Redefining masculinity?

Just. No.

DID YOU JUST ASSUME THEIR GENDER YOU F**KING NAZIS?!! https://t.co/HjztgHJ2Tl — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 31, 2018

We got nothin’.

Why are you people constantly trying to redefine masculinity? I honestly don't think you'll be satisfied until every biological male identifies as female. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) December 31, 2018

Ok I’m really not trying to be rude, and I ❤️ anyone whatever color, gender, shape, size, but I seriously started laughing thinking it was a joke at first, almost like an SNL skit or some shit Ben Stiller would do. I realize now it’s def real and they are just happy so whatevs. — Jodi Lynn (@jlynn1213) December 31, 2018

We had the same reaction.

Of course, we’re evil Twitchy editors and stuff but still.

Is this the preview for the next Christopher Guest movie? — The Father of All Dad Jokes (@PaterHumor) December 31, 2018

That would be AWESOME.

Yeah….no. — Nick Paul (@nickpaul2005) December 31, 2018

Breaking the ceiling? Huh — Ndala Wa Nguku (@Docp20P) December 31, 2018

And in What Country and during What Sport does "STRAIGHT HETEROSEXUAL MEN" want to see the likes of these men parading around in these outfits? What am I missing here? — Churchhill Browne (@ChurchHillBrown) December 31, 2018

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

To each his own or something but … yeah. That. ^

