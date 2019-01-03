As Democrats officially take ‘control’ of the house we KNEW Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be SUPER busy sharing her rad and totally NOT socialist ideas and policies on Twitter.

She is indubitably the left’s Donald Trump, just with more lipstick and better hair.

Sorry, not sorry.

And hey, public servants, good news! Alex from the Bronx has some pointers on how you too can build an ‘audience’ (at least she admits it’s all just a show).

A few social media ideas for public servants looking to build an audience:

– Endorse Single-Payer Medicare for All

– Hold Wall Street Accountable

– Make Min Wage = Living Wage

– Cancel Puerto Rican Debt

– End For-Profit Prisons & ICE Detention

– Fight for a #GreenNewDeal — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

-No

-No

-No

-No

-No

-Hell no

Kids these days. Some of them are sorta like unfried okra, just really unpleasant.

Look, there was more …

A few more ways to gain traction:

– Support a Federal Jobs Guarantee

– Bailout Student Debt

– Legalize Marijuana & Explore Reparations, Baby Bonds Here’s our Student Loan Cancellation Digital Town Hall w/ @StephanieKelton (from before my primary win!): https://t.co/A1QEZhniUQ pic.twitter.com/s0NeG2IMNr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

-No

-No

-Legalize marijuana? Eh, maybe

-No

Holy Hell.

Oh, and if you’re curious about what Alexandria’s ‘Green Deal’ consists of, this tweep did your homework for you:

What the deal "entails”: — "Gender-based justice”

— Racial reparations

— Universal income

— Medicare for All …https://t.co/73xfyuUiNo https://t.co/6clqoO9QCC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 3, 2019

See why we said, ‘Hell no?’

What sort of tax increase would the average American be looking at to pay for these programs? — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) January 2, 2019

You don’t wanna know.

So, say things that can never happen? — 🍗🎄O Acosta, My Acosta..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 2, 2019

How does one “cancel debt”? Asking for a friend. — Samurai Apocalypse (@starlasworld) January 3, 2019

Puerto Rico doesn’t need a magic fairy to erase their debt. They need to purge their government of corrupt, self-serving officials. If that’s really an issue of importance to you, you’ll do the proper research and rethink your support of that. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) January 3, 2019

Daaaaaamn, what he said.

Should we give all kids a pony, too? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 3, 2019

Oooh, this editor wants a pony!

$15 min wage? And those already making $15 will want raise too..and so on up the chain. One thing for sure, this would get way too many folks laid off, hours cut and jobs permanently automated away. Mom/pops can't afford this. Prod/services prices skyrocket. You need to research — Willi Waizenegger (@w_waizen) January 2, 2019

Word.

No

No

No

No

And No — PoppaJohn (@PoppaJohn14) January 3, 2019

Agreed.

‘Nuff said.

