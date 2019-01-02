This … this was pretty damn gross.

We cover a lot of gross (see Kamala Harris’ timeline) and even WE were shocked at how vile this video is.

#ShoutYourAbortion founder, Amelia Bonow with her pretty little blue checkmark from Twitter, shared a video of herself shouting her abortion at kids because you know, children should know about how grown adults can kill an unborn child if they are inconvenient.

Yeah, that’s healthy.

I let a bunch of kids grill me about my abortion and it was great. #ShoutYourAbortion will be releasing a children’s book about abortion in 2020! https://t.co/1LSxdyf9f8 — Amelia Bonow (@ameliabonow) December 29, 2018

Just when we think they can’t get any lower SURPRISE, here we are.

And oh good, they’re releasing a book on abortion for kids.

Ok SMOD, any day now.

A childrens book about mother’s who murder their children?

Get help. — T. A. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tap364) January 1, 2019

There are no words to describe how depraved you are as a human being. #GodBlessYou — Jen (@LadyJenS) January 1, 2019

Get help. Seriously. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) January 1, 2019

On next week's episode I let kids grill me about that time I left my puppy in a hot car and it was great! — 🏵 Viol3t (@FO7935) January 2, 2019

Will it be dedicated, "To The Survivors?" — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) January 1, 2019

We have a word for people that are proud to commit cold, blodded murder. Psychopath. Please stay away from children. You've done enough damage to them as it is. — Lucas Olson (@Lucas_A_Olson) January 1, 2019

Just wondering, if you want into length about some of the procedures used in abortions? — Shut it down bot (@always_on_hold) January 2, 2019

Dear GOD we hope not.

I bet the irony is completely lost on you. — Ginny (@ginkates) January 2, 2019

Where are the parents?? Shame on them for letting this go on! — BeckieBea 🦉 (@DigitalChick73) January 2, 2019

This is child abuse. You can't respect the living inside or outside the womb. — waveform55 (@aggiejammer08) January 1, 2019

Chapter 1: If You're Reading This, Congrats on Not Having Me as Your Mom — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) January 2, 2019

Chapter 2: If Your Mom Gave You This Book, You Have An Older Brother or Sister You Never Met — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) January 2, 2019

You somehow have almost 3,000 followers yet fewer than 80 liked your tweet. That should tell you something… … that your abortion shouting is revolting. 🤷‍♀️ — klarson (@kglarson) January 2, 2019

How do you get to this point in your life where you thought talking about tearing a living child apart to other living children is sane? I am sick to my stomach — J Davis (@jcdav) January 2, 2019

This is EVIL. Full stop. — 🐘 ROLL TIDE Belle 🏈 (@MyBamaBelle528) January 2, 2019

Full stop indeed.

