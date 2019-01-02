This … this was pretty damn gross.

We cover a lot of gross (see Kamala Harris’ timeline) and even WE were shocked at how vile this video is.

#ShoutYourAbortion founder, Amelia Bonow with her pretty little blue checkmark from Twitter, shared a video of herself shouting her abortion at kids because you know, children should know about how grown adults can kill an unborn child if they are inconvenient.

Yeah, that’s healthy.

Just when we think they can’t get any lower SURPRISE, here we are.

And oh good, they’re releasing a book on abortion for kids.

Ok SMOD, any day now.

Dear GOD we hope not.

Full stop indeed.

