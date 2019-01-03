What IS it with Leftists thinking women have to be nasty or unlikable to be successful? Seriously. Remember how proud Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren were to be ‘nasty women’? Not that it did either of them any good so surely our befuddlement is no surprise.

Well NOW Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL, wants women to be unlikable.

We’re not entirely sure she knows what that words means but hey … she was rolling.

Since "unlikable" is quite obviously a synonym in politics for "strong, bright, and passionate woman," let's all be unlikable, shall we? — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) January 2, 2019

No, unlikable is just that, UNLIKABLE. Women can be strong, bright, and passionate without being as*holes. True story.

HA! We’re pretty sure Ted Cruz is a dude because of that beard HOWEVER we don’t want a bunch of moist-mouthed, angry, SJWs screeching at us for assuming ze’s gender so …

Folks on the thread had a good laugh at her tweet:

HA HA HA HA HA.

Strong? It takes no strength to proudly celebrate the violent slaughter of the most defenseless. https://t.co/8Suuf7jhhZ — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 3, 2019

I think these are the actual synonyms and they pretty much describe modern feminists: pic.twitter.com/LAFDndZkw1 — Foghorn Leghorn (@FoghornBLeghorn) January 3, 2019

Insufferable works.

No, "unlikable" means you're an ass. Let's not all be asses. Let's also not all propagandize the murder of innocent babies in the womb. We'll leave that to you, Ilyse. Ass. — TrollReversal (@Ninjabob1970) January 3, 2019

Wait, do you mean "Democrat-Socialism-for-all" unlikable, or "Nikki Haley told the world antisemitism, racism and genocide are bad" unlikable? — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) January 3, 2019

This is so so so dumb. Unlikable means what it sounds like. You’re unlikable, too. — Phil (@earlp1231) January 3, 2019

Oof!

What a slobber-knocker!

