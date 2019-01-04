And we thought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was annoying.

Wow.

Step aside Alex from the Bronx, you have some competition for the most obnoxious Democrat in the House in the newly elected Representative from Michigan, Rashida Tlaib.

For two years now we’ve heard NOTHING but how mean and unprofessional Trump is … alrighty then.

Here’s your reminder (as if you needed one) that most Democrats are far meaner and far less professional.

Most Democrats don’t understand our government in the first place – look at who they keep electing.

Heh.

What he said.

Did we mention it’s going to be a LOOOOOONG two years?

Better eat yer Wheaties.

From Mediaite:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — who was sworn in earlier Thursday — is coming out of the gate swinging at President Donald Trump.

According to accounts from multiple reporters, the new Congresswoman made a sharply-worded pledge to a crowd at a reception held by the progressive group MoveOn near Capitol Hill on Thursday night.

Axios’s Alexi McCammond reports that Tlaib quoted her son telling her, “Look mama you won. Bullies don’t win.” Tlaib reportedly replied, “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf*cker.”

Says the bully, unironically.

Wow.

Controversial comments.

Oh, media, never change.

Was this before or after she bragged about getting elected so she could impeach Trump? Asking for a friend.

What a horrible woman – way to go, Michigan. Because you know, your state wasn’t already hosed enough.

