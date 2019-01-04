And we thought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was annoying.

Wow.

Step aside Alex from the Bronx, you have some competition for the most obnoxious Democrat in the House in the newly elected Representative from Michigan, Rashida Tlaib.

“We’re gonna impeach the motherf***er” says Public Servant rashida tlaib right after being sworn into office. Oh how quickly our public servants forget their place. https://t.co/J5nlyC6XJn — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 4, 2019

For two years now we’ve heard NOTHING but how mean and unprofessional Trump is … alrighty then.

Here’s your reminder (as if you needed one) that most Democrats are far meaner and far less professional.

She says that about the President of the United States of America; the leader of the free world, who was Constitutionaly elected by its Citizens of the US. That is a lack complet respect to the Laws of this Sovereign Country. Shame on her. — Antonio Zazueta (@TonyZeta) January 4, 2019

Most Democrats don’t understand our government in the first place – look at who they keep electing.

Heh.

What a "lovely" example of our Dems. — Pamela Scott (@PamelaS99694909) January 4, 2019

This is what we have allowed our country to accept by being silent and apathetic all these years. We cannot afford to be silent any longer. Stand, vote, demand better. — Paul Novak (@Writing4mylife) January 4, 2019

What he said.

Did we mention it’s going to be a LOOOOOONG two years?

Better eat yer Wheaties.

From Mediaite:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — who was sworn in earlier Thursday — is coming out of the gate swinging at President Donald Trump. According to accounts from multiple reporters, the new Congresswoman made a sharply-worded pledge to a crowd at a reception held by the progressive group MoveOn near Capitol Hill on Thursday night. Axios’s Alexi McCammond reports that Tlaib quoted her son telling her, “Look mama you won. Bullies don’t win.” Tlaib reportedly replied, “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf*cker.”

Says the bully, unironically.

Wow.

Newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib is under fire for controversial comments she made calling for President Trump to be impeached. https://t.co/qhhpbYJBui pic.twitter.com/GvzoaDw717 — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2019

Controversial comments.

Oh, media, never change.

This really happened. I am U.S. Congresswoman. Not bad for a girl from southwest Detroit who didn't speak English, daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

#13thDistrictStrong: You helped change Congress forever. Now, let's get to work to change our neighborhoods. #rootedincommunity pic.twitter.com/Xz511eIcyg — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Was this before or after she bragged about getting elected so she could impeach Trump? Asking for a friend.

What a horrible woman – way to go, Michigan. Because you know, your state wasn’t already hosed enough.

