It’s gonna be a LOOOONG two years.

Forget that Democrats already introduced legislation to do away with the Electoral College (all they have to do is NOT be insane), the level of dramatic and ego-centered nonsense coming from the Left for regaining control over the House is ridiculous.

And for the most part, meaningless.

Speaking of ridiculous and meaningless, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was apparently booed during Nancy Pelosi’s vote for speaker yesterday:

Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me. Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/kLor9A0TWa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

Ok, should they have booed her?

No.

They shouldn't have booed for you. They are just as clueless as you are concerning economics and liberty. It was a case of the pot calling the kettle black. — Locke Wiggin (@Locke_Wiggins) January 4, 2019

Did they boo because they’re scared of her?

No no.

Odds are they booed her for the same reasons this editor keeps writing about her, and that’s because quite frankly ‘Alex from the Bronx’ is incredibly ignorant of the law, our government, and even the office she holds. Honestly, at the end of the day, she feels like another Democrat ‘creation’ much like Barack Obama.

I didn’t hear anyone boo you — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) January 4, 2019

But men hate her cuz they ain’t her or something. GOP ONLY WORE NAVY AND BLACK!

Sold out EARLY DARLIN'

You are a short term investment — Merry Morris (@merrymorris10) January 4, 2019

I think it may have to do with you being incompetent to hold the office. Just a thought — striped umpire (@JimMclean55) January 4, 2019

Ya’ think?

I’m a fan of yours but let’s slow the arrogance on your part. Results will mean more and hurt your opponents more than any high school snap backs. Rooting for you just don’t fall in love with your own press — Jim (@Jim93402123) January 4, 2019

When your own supporters are telling you to chill TF out? Maybe pay attention.

But she won’t.

You should put some real thought on why you were booed. Could it be because you sent out signals that you were going to be against Speaker Pelosi?#JuryStillOut — ⚓️ Jo Wallace ⚓️ (@Scampi13) January 4, 2019

Ultimately this is probably the reality behind the boos; grab your popcorn, things are going to get really interesting between Alexandria and Nancy.

Mum always warned me about girls with crazy eyes!! But on more pressing matters, run me through how you are going to plug the $38 trillion black hole on your one and only political platform — Marcus (@winkydink80) January 4, 2019

THAT’S another big part of the reason anyone booed Alexandria – she can pretend it’s fear or that she’s super edgy but at the end of the day, what people are already really sick of is the constant arrogance and ego from someone who hasn’t yet earned the right to be that cocky.

Well that, and her ideas are TERRIBLE.

Sorry, not sorry.

Related:

GIRL POWER! Oh wait … Sen. Dianne Feinstein admits she wouldn’t support Kamala Harris for president and Lefties can’t DEAL

He MAD! Matthew Dowd lashes out BIG TIME when Conservatives mock his ‘novel idea’ for presidential candidates

‘Legit most INSANE Twitter suspension EVER’! Ben Shapiro just absolutely DRAGS Twitter for biz partner’s lame suspension