It took no time at all today once Democrats took over the House of Representatives for there to be calls for President Trump’s impeachment (again), spending bills funding abortions overseas on behalf of the United Nations, and — wait for it — the introduction of a Constitutional Amendment to eliminate the Electoral College.

BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen (TN) introduces bill to eliminate the electoral college pic.twitter.com/QQJKtrc8ir — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2019

Of course. When are they going to introduce an amendment to eliminate the House of Representatives? It’s the only thing we haven’t seen calls to abolish recently: the Senate, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court have all been nominated for the chopping block.

The alternate title of the proposed legislation is the "Instead of admitting Hillary Clinton was a lousy candidate let's change the whole Constitution" bill. https://t.co/sa9o8c5As2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 4, 2019

It’s gonna be a long two years of BS…… — Chris Sprys (@Csprys99) January 4, 2019

Because Democrats can’t stand our founders and fairly losing elections. — delayogame (@delayOgame) January 4, 2019

So he wants to amend the Constitution. Good luck getting two-thirds of both the House and Senate to be on board. — micah (@GoesByMicah) January 4, 2019

Not gonna happen how bout they put a bill together for infrastructure or something that actually matters to the American people — Romens99 (@romens99) January 4, 2019

Nothing more than a publicity stunt. I would say it has no legs but there's not even a torso. Laughable. — Ben Crazy (@ben_crazy76) January 4, 2019

This is exactly why we have the 2nd amendment. — Chris🃏 (@JellyJedi) January 4, 2019

Bingo — Joey Knuckles (@JoeyCiams) January 4, 2019

Careful with that Second Amendment talk … Rep. Eric Swalwell has nukes, and they’re legit.

What they don't realize is that they're self destructing every time they pull this kind of stupidity. Fortunately, this will never make it past the senate, or Trump's veto pen. — Damon Poole – The Weather Giant (@DamonCPoole2) January 4, 2019

Can someone please read a 7th grade social studies book the gentleman from Tennessee please? JFC can we get a basic civics exam as a qualifier to run for Congress? — KYWildcatBlueCPA (@BigBlueCPA3) January 4, 2019

Democrats always want to change the rules when they lose. Let's say this law passes, if Trump wins the popular vote in 2020, dems would immediately want to bring back the electoral college. — Remus Remington (@RzNBA23) January 4, 2019

So he wants to remove any say HIS mostly rural state has to say in an election? The EC was created to prevent mob rule, not allow high populated/urban centers to dictate elections. He should be fired. If he came from CA or NY I could maybe understand but he is from TN — Renee A Campeau 👠💋🐱 (@LittleLadyLov) January 4, 2019

But Hillary lost.

And this is what they call “work”? It’s a joke. Fat chance. The electoral college is the reason many other States are represented. Best to keep it this way or risk the USA being run like….. — SavoryandSpice (@SavoryandSpice) January 4, 2019

They're going further and further left. They really want to destroy America. Only thing is, they don't realize it. — Luis (@CallMeLuis) January 4, 2019

They know exactly what they’re doing. — Cowboy (@74Texan) January 4, 2019

That pesky Constitution… — Ed Suárez (@suarez1116) January 4, 2019

Dumb — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 4, 2019

L O L I’m old enough to remember when challenging the results of an election were considered dangerous 🤣 — Mike (@michaeljashmore) January 4, 2019

Lolol it’s barely January and the grandstanding is already at max. — Rosa (@rebellions) January 4, 2019

So then the plan is to utterly waste the next 6 years. — Wendie Thompson (@WendieThompson) January 4, 2019

Looks that way. All empty grandstanding, all the time.

