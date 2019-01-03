It took no time at all today once Democrats took over the House of Representatives for there to be calls for President Trump’s impeachment (again), spending bills funding abortions overseas on behalf of the United Nations, and — wait for it — the introduction of a Constitutional Amendment to eliminate the Electoral College.

Of course. When are they going to introduce an amendment to eliminate the House of Representatives? It’s the only thing we haven’t seen calls to abolish recently: the Senate, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court have all been nominated for the chopping block.

