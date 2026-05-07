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Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Krassenstein Canceled by His Own Side for Buying a Cybertruck

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 07, 2026
Meme

That's what you get when you cater to a bunch of followers who want to cancel half the population and have made politics their religion.

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True. All of these people on X are also helping Elon's bottom line every time they tweet. 

When you lay down with dogs, you are going to get fleas.

Sad. He always was a 'ding-dong' though.

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Does 'Jane of the North' realize she is literally tweeting on a platform also owned by Elon Musk? Maybe she doesn't pay for it, but her tweets help him get advertisers.

They're more like a religious cult.

Hoping Leftists won't eventually turn on you is like hoping an alligator will eat you last.

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Play with fire and eventually you get burned.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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