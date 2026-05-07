Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Krassenstein Canceled by His Own Side for Buying a Cybertruck

That's what you get when you cater to a bunch of followers who want to cancel half the population and have made politics their religion.

FYI:



If you’re on X attacking me for buying a vehicle I like because it benefits Elon Musk, you may want to think that one through.



Every time you post here to criticize me, you’re helping Elon’s other company, and likely training or feeding the ecosystem around xAI in the… https://t.co/O9Ia2axqc3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2026

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True. All of these people on X are also helping Elon's bottom line every time they tweet.

It still stuns me when people are surprised that when they surround themselves with cancel culture freaks, that they get canceled for the most insignificant things lol



It’s a car. Who cares. But when your audience will destroy someone for disagree on 0.01% of things, you have… https://t.co/CBeBVKL0zL — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) May 7, 2026

When you lay down with dogs, you are going to get fleas.

Its a great buy, super comfortable



The best part for Brian and me is that the side panels can deflect small arms fire https://t.co/GUfGSut2z5 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 7, 2026

Look at what the libs did to Brian Krassenstein for buying a Cybertruck 😭 https://t.co/l9ZoBY3v7n pic.twitter.com/iw1FRxTEK4 — Joe Shmo (@JoeShmo2pt0) May 7, 2026

Sad. He always was a 'ding-dong' though.

FYI:



If you're on X whining about being misunderstood, Brian, you missed the point.



Using a free platform isn't the same as giving $100k to the man intent on destroying the fabric of American democracy, using the money of people like you.



It's a s**t truck. You deserve it. https://t.co/z7wpy5BCal — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) May 7, 2026

Does 'Jane of the North' realize she is literally tweeting on a platform also owned by Elon Musk? Maybe she doesn't pay for it, but her tweets help him get advertisers.

Brian doesn’t like being attacked by his political party. https://t.co/w9trabcdqj — Tezlar (@na_option) May 7, 2026

They're more like a religious cult.

It will never cease to amaze me at the level of disconnect one has to be in order to be a leftist.



You surround yourself with people who THRIVE on cancel culture and then act surprised when they get bored and decide to cancel you because of the car you drive. https://t.co/fPceBtZMOm — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) May 7, 2026

Hoping Leftists won't eventually turn on you is like hoping an alligator will eat you last.

Wanna see what happens when a liberal steps out of line and makes a decision without checking in with their fellow cult members? Go have a look at these comments 😅. https://t.co/wuj7TQCfrC — William Wesley (@ImGucciBoots) May 7, 2026

Krass doesn’t understand how his own side operates. Leftist idiots behave like leftist idiots, even when the target is you, Krass. Things like irony or hypocrisy don’t exist for them. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/eBh6Njet24 — Bama McCall (@McCall_Bama) May 7, 2026

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Lmao this is absolutely hilarious and I think Brian could take his own advice at times considering how often he’s the exact same as his radical cancel culture followers https://t.co/J67To7ntbU — Maxer 🇺🇸 (@maxerrackham) May 7, 2026

Play with fire and eventually you get burned.

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