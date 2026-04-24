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Cory Booker Is Worried Trump Will Seize Media Control Now That Democrats Are Losing Their Grip on It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on April 24, 2026
Senate Television via AP

The Democrat Party’s domination of ‘news’ and other forms of media continues to erode. But as the Democrats’ grip on information and narrative-setting slips, Senator Cory Booker is worried that President Donald Trump and his political allies will assume control of what Americans see and hear. Unbelievable.

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Here’s Booker. (WATCH)

Save your wishes, that’s never going to happen.

One poster says Booker has a point, but doesn’t realize he’s talking about the power his Democrat Party has exercised for years. 

He's only saying this because of X, our only free platform. Otherwise, they control the media and have been happy to do so for decades. Thanks @elonmusk for allowing balance in the dialog.

— RuggedIndividualist (@Baconista1) April 24, 2026

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Like ‘journalists,’ the Democrats’ biggest fear is Americans exercising their freedoms of speech and the press. X and other social media platforms facilitate that to a degree never realized before. The average American's ability to refute their lies in real time is something they can't allow to keep happening. 

Americans freely operating outside of the Democrats’ approved networks frightens them. They’re desperately trying to paint this freedom as something negative.

Losing X to Elon Musk was a setback Democrats weren’t expecting. They will try to censor it again or shut it down entirely if they regain power.

Control is the endgame for Democrats.

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Nope. They want government, which means them, in every aspect of your life.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS X

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