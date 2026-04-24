Cory Booker Is Worried Trump Will Seize Media Control Now That Democrats Are Losing Their Grip on It

The Democrat Party’s domination of ‘news’ and other forms of media continues to erode. But as the Democrats’ grip on information and narrative-setting slips, Senator Cory Booker is worried that President Donald Trump and his political allies will assume control of what Americans see and hear. Unbelievable.

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Here’s Booker. (WATCH)

It’s fascinating to watch Democrats like Cory Booker suddenly become very concerned about who controls the media and the influence that it can have on the public.



"If you can control the news that people can see, you can control the opinions that people form."



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/YrcZVY5yba — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

One wishes this buffoon was possessed of a single iota of self-awareness. — Nureochiba (@Th14278048David) April 24, 2026

Save your wishes, that’s never going to happen.

One poster says Booker has a point, but doesn’t realize he’s talking about the power his Democrat Party has exercised for years.

He spouts simple truths known since man first learned to write. His problem, is with the internet and social media, his gang are no longer the gate keepers. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 24, 2026

“We no longer control the monopolization of information. This is very concerning!”



- Democrats — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

NOW this idiot is concerns. Oh how the tables have turned. What they mean is THEY want to control the news, aka censorship! None of this free press crap to a democrat. — Jtphotog (@Jtphotog1) April 24, 2026

He's only saying this because of X, our only free platform. Otherwise, they control the media and have been happy to do so for decades. Thanks @elonmusk for allowing balance in the dialog. — RuggedIndividualist (@Baconista1) April 24, 2026

Like ‘journalists,’ the Democrats’ biggest fear is Americans exercising their freedoms of speech and the press. X and other social media platforms facilitate that to a degree never realized before. The average American's ability to refute their lies in real time is something they can't allow to keep happening.

Americans freely operating outside of the Democrats’ approved networks frightens them. They’re desperately trying to paint this freedom as something negative.

Flabbergasted was the first word to come to mind — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) April 24, 2026

Where has this energy been the last few decades — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

It’s remarkable how quickly they can flip it around and put themselves on the offense. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) April 24, 2026

When there is a flip like this it really means they think they are losing that control. And want it back. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) April 24, 2026

Losing X to Elon Musk was a setback Democrats weren’t expecting. They will try to censor it again or shut it down entirely if they regain power.

Control is the endgame for Democrats.

They’re just mad control’s been wrested away from them. Hillary Clinton flat out said they need to be reined in to maintain control. — Kaiser-Machead 🇺🇸🦈 (@KaiserMachead) April 24, 2026

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They're not really concerned about who controls the media. I'm convinced they really believe it should be them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 24, 2026

They are the rightful arbiters of all information. they believe this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

They absolutely do. Because they really believe they are the truthful and moral ones. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 24, 2026

Is there anything the left doesn’t want complete control over? This is really frightening stuff. — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) April 24, 2026

Nope. They want government, which means them, in every aspect of your life.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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