Meet Jeffrey Guterman, a recipient of Twitter’s illustrious blue check and author of “Mastering the Art of Solution-Focused Counseling.”

Jeffrey, it seems, wants a little special something-something from Twitchy favorite Dana Loesch:

What an effin pig:

Misogyny

Sexual harassment

Sexism

Hatred

Bigotry ⤵️ https://t.co/pobA6NGq3h — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2018

More like Jeffrey Gutermouth, amirite? https://t.co/gfcOz31vVP — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 22, 2018

Its amazing that Blue Checkists like Jeffrey Guttertrash think that this is a good look for them. https://t.co/g2wc8cngbF — ClarkHat’s Posthumous Revenge (@NoSlack_327) February 22, 2018

And he might actually have covered this in his book:

In which chapter of your book is this covered? Maybe chapter 3…"When you realize you've lost the debate"? https://t.co/JyLss7d0qr — T L (@TLarsen2) February 22, 2018

Now, here’s Dana’s PERFECT response:

No thank you, and God bless. https://t.co/Lz5QkDeq1F — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 22, 2018

But Jeffrey wasn’t done:

It was just a suggestion as an alternative the shit you've been spewing. https://t.co/MNDFV19prf — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) February 22, 2018

Just go away, Jeffrey. It’s over:

This guy 👇 is a pure leftist intellectual who is also showing his disdain for a strong, opinonated woman, who is also a mother. Nothing new, we come to expect this rather than actual facts. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/mjyp7M09W9 — Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) February 22, 2018

And libs wonder why Dana feels the need to carry a gun.

***