Meet Jeffrey Guterman, a recipient of Twitter’s illustrious blue check and author of “Mastering the Art of Solution-Focused Counseling.”
Jeffrey, it seems, wants a little special something-something from Twitchy favorite Dana Loesch:
Eat my ass, @DLoesch.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) February 22, 2018
What an effin pig:
Misogyny
Sexual harassment
Sexism
Hatred
Bigotry ⤵️ https://t.co/pobA6NGq3h
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2018
More like Jeffrey Gutermouth, amirite? https://t.co/gfcOz31vVP
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 22, 2018
Its amazing that Blue Checkists like Jeffrey Guttertrash think that this is a good look for them. https://t.co/g2wc8cngbF
— ClarkHat’s Posthumous Revenge (@NoSlack_327) February 22, 2018
And he might actually have covered this in his book:
In which chapter of your book is this covered? Maybe chapter 3…"When you realize you've lost the debate"? https://t.co/JyLss7d0qr
— T L (@TLarsen2) February 22, 2018
Now, here’s Dana’s PERFECT response:
No thank you, and God bless. https://t.co/Lz5QkDeq1F
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 22, 2018
But Jeffrey wasn’t done:
It was just a suggestion as an alternative the shit you've been spewing. https://t.co/MNDFV19prf
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) February 22, 2018
Just go away, Jeffrey. It’s over:
This guy 👇 is a pure leftist intellectual who is also showing his disdain for a strong, opinonated woman, who is also a mother. Nothing new, we come to expect this rather than actual facts. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/mjyp7M09W9
— Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) February 22, 2018
And libs wonder why Dana feels the need to carry a gun.
