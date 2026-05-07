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Stephen Colbert’s Friend, Barack, Gives Him a Personal Tour of His Presidential Center

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 07, 2026
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

As our own Warren Squire reported early this morning, Barack Obama was a guest on Stephen Colbert's show. Before you get the idea that Colbert only invites liberals and Democrats on as guests (Sen. Adam Schiff was his guest on the night he announced his show was being canceled … no big mystery of the reason why there), remember that he once had Republican Liz Cheney on. Obama told Colbert that he'd love to see a return of the "real" Republican Party, where John McCain and Mitt Romney rolled over for the Democrats on every issue.

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But wait, there's more. Colbert announced that his friend Barack had taken him on a personal tour of his Presidential Center. As an out-of-stater, Colbert would normally have been charged a $30 admission fee and required to show a photo ID.

We already showed you the cringe-inducing promotional video Obama shot with Mark Hamill, but check out what a lapdog alleged "comedian" Colbert is around his "friend" Obama. They flew Colbert to Chicago to shoot a commercial to sell tickets, and Colbert jumped at the chance.

The post continues:

… with each other to create change in their communities. Learn more at http://tickets.obama.org.

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Colbert managed to shoot his ad on time, knowing his show would be off the air when the Obama Presidential Center opens for business in June.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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BARACK OBAMA STEPHEN COLBERT

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