Stephen Colbert’s Friend, Barack, Gives Him a Personal Tour of His Presidential Center

As our own Warren Squire reported early this morning, Barack Obama was a guest on Stephen Colbert's show. Before you get the idea that Colbert only invites liberals and Democrats on as guests (Sen. Adam Schiff was his guest on the night he announced his show was being canceled … no big mystery of the reason why there), remember that he once had Republican Liz Cheney on. Obama told Colbert that he'd love to see a return of the "real" Republican Party, where John McCain and Mitt Romney rolled over for the Democrats on every issue.

Advertisement

But wait, there's more. Colbert announced that his friend Barack had taken him on a personal tour of his Presidential Center. As an out-of-stater, Colbert would normally have been charged a $30 admission fee and required to show a photo ID.

We already showed you the cringe-inducing promotional video Obama shot with Mark Hamill, but check out what a lapdog alleged "comedian" Colbert is around his "friend" Obama. They flew Colbert to Chicago to shoot a commercial to sell tickets, and Colbert jumped at the chance.

It was great talking to Stephen and the inspiring young people we’ve worked with at the @ObamaFoundation on the @ColbertLateShow.



When the Obama Presidential Center opens this June 19, my hope is that this will be a place where people can come together to meet, learn, and work… pic.twitter.com/R6KEUBWkQL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 6, 2026

The post continues:

… with each other to create change in their communities. Learn more at http://tickets.obama.org.

🚨 Obama on Colbert shilling his fancy new Presidential Center: “A place for people to meet, learn, and create change” 😂🤣



Bro, your “change” brought division and racism not seen in decades…



This is just a $500M+ taxpayer-funded ego monument to yourself. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 6, 2026

Colbert has only had one “conservative” guest since 2022 and that was Liz Cheney, a Trump hater.

He is not a comedian, he is a mouthpiece for the DNC. pic.twitter.com/MNOGwqgQA1 — Joey FAFO (@JoeyFAFO_JK) May 6, 2026

The Obama Presidential Center is hideous. Almost as hideous as the vaccine dancing dork Colbert. — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 6, 2026

Colbert says he will place a full nude statue of himself in the Obama Center — Rasputin’s Retarded Half Brother (@useralx1431) May 6, 2026

Puppet politician and a fake comedian.

Everything wrong with America in one clip. — Poetic Musings🥃 (@PoeticMarvel) May 6, 2026

1. Stephen Colbert is a smug fake-catholic that only uses his faith when it serves his image. Bill Maher won lol.



2. Your building is ugly just like your legacy. You need to own that. — Jay Garrison (@GarrisonValues) May 6, 2026

Obama wanted to visit with his favorite propagandist one last time before Colbert is mercifully removed from network television. — TheNK0 🇺🇸 (@TheNK0) May 6, 2026

President Obama talking in an echo chamber, did Colbert ask you your favorite ice cream? Inquiring minds want to know, — MidnyteRyder1961 (@I6ot2run2keep) May 6, 2026

Advertisement

Colbert managed to shoot his ad on time, knowing his show would be off the air when the Obama Presidential Center opens for business in June.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.