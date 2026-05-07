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Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before SC Elects a Black Leader

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on May 07, 2026
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark' was on one about electing Black people in the South. Apparently, he forgot Tim Scott exists. 

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The reality is bigots like Sam don't 'count' Tim Scott as a 'Black' man because he's a Republican. 

Twitchy Brother Coucy in for the best mocking. 

Those are the only kind of Black men the Democrats like.

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Sam will write a whole Substack on it.

So embarrassing ... for Sam.

Sam Stein doesn't have respect for Black men who are Republican.

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Idiots abound.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH CAROLINA THE BULWARK TIM SCOTT

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