Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before SC Elects a Black Leader

Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark' was on one about electing Black people in the South. Apparently, he forgot Tim Scott exists.

So who’s gonna tell them…



The left disregards Black success that doesn’t fit their narrative. https://t.co/hg3Y4fgnza — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 7, 2026

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I beat Strom Thurmond’s son in a majority-white district for a seat in Congress.



Then won statewide in South Carolina, a majority white state.



South Carolina elects leaders based on ideas, not identity. Stop erasing reality to rig the game. — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 7, 2026

The reality is bigots like Sam don't 'count' Tim Scott as a 'Black' man because he's a Republican.

Twitchy Brother Coucy in for the best mocking.

Absolutely horrible, annoying af — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 7, 2026

Didn’t take long to disappear — Barr Wilf (@BarrWilf) May 7, 2026

No! Not that kind of black man! The obedient ones!



Sam is obviously the kind of person who wears the hood around the house because it feels more comfortable. The ones the SPLC didn't have to pay. — Rabite (@rabitedensetsu) May 7, 2026

Those are the only kind of Black men the Democrats like.

Let's not forget there are black republicans, you know like @WesleyHuntTX — Bigbagostupid (@Bigbagostupid) May 7, 2026

This is the moment when Sam explains that black Republicans aren't "real" black people, but Uncle Toms. — Random Person (@RandomP97494379) May 7, 2026

Sam will write a whole Substack on it.

“make sure that it’s not another hundred years before another black person can represent South Carolina”



…… https://t.co/pccX6Wbwwd pic.twitter.com/qZiV5OvnP8 — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) May 7, 2026

So embarrassing ... for Sam.

Tim Scott is literally the senator for South Carolina https://t.co/sR2K2HM1R3 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 7, 2026

“How you make sure it’s not another hundred years before another black person can represent South Carolina” - Tim Scott might have something to say about that, and the failure of that person to consider Scott’s existence says a lot. https://t.co/GnVaUytE8e — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) May 7, 2026

Sam Stein doesn't have respect for Black men who are Republican.

South Carolina has a black Senator but Dems will make up whatever they want to claim the destructive idea of packing the court rests on some high principle. https://t.co/K5CIDb4Qfb — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 7, 2026

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Sam Stein worries that if South Carolina redraws its maps without considering or discriminating based on race, that it may be "another hundred years" before another black person is elected. He does not note that one of SC's two senators, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is black. https://t.co/kMfMkbh18A — Eric W. (@EWess92) May 7, 2026

Is he quoting Lauren Egan, author of this piece? If so, she’s an idiot for overlooking Tim Scott. Or the person being quoted is an idiot for that. And Stein is, too, for not picking up on it, either. https://t.co/fqRhiIuDqB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 7, 2026

Idiots abound.

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