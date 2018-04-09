Jeffrey Guterman, the mental health counselor who took it upon himself to say horrible and disgusting things about the fire on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower (in which a man lost his life) has decided to apologize.

But we get the impression he’s sorrier that he got caught being gross than he is about what he actually tweeted.

‘Gosh, sorry I joked around about a fire that killed someone. I let my hatred for Trump make me tweet stupid crap. My bad.’

Guess how well this went over.

Ouch.

He does seem to be doing a serious amount of covering his backside.

Fair point.

When will Jeffrey apologize to Dana?

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a heckuva drug.

That.

There’s a difference between Jeffrey and most decent human beings.

Nice try, Jeffrey, but NAAAAAH.

