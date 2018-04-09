Jeffrey Guterman, the mental health counselor who took it upon himself to say horrible and disgusting things about the fire on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower (in which a man lost his life) has decided to apologize.

But we get the impression he’s sorrier that he got caught being gross than he is about what he actually tweeted.

I made a mistake and I am sincerely sorry. I take full responsibility for my tweets. ~ Jeffrey Guterman pic.twitter.com/g5ZX86cvfv — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 9, 2018

‘Gosh, sorry I joked around about a fire that killed someone. I let my hatred for Trump make me tweet stupid crap. My bad.’

Guess how well this went over.

You're sick. Seek help. You cannot help others until you deal with your own mental illness. — that guy (@the1christipps) April 9, 2018

Ouch.

You call yourself a mental health counselor. Couldn’t imagine someone with so much hate would be legal to counsel anyone. What do you say “Do what I say not what I do, don’t wish harm on people even though I do”. Seems you are apologizing because it will cost you your business. — Av8or (@AviatorRick) April 9, 2018

He does seem to be doing a serious amount of covering his backside.

Where is your apology to Dana Loesch for this tweet? Now would be a good time for that. pic.twitter.com/P6g1I8Zp0T — Mike (@Fuctupmind) April 9, 2018

Fair point.

When will Jeffrey apologize to Dana?

I sense you are regretful, but next time how about NOT spreading or perpetuating hate, but instead show compassion…despite your political beliefs. — Debra (@DebraBagulho) April 9, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a heckuva drug.

Too late. Hard to put a genie back in a bottle. — bamafan (@duncanconnie98) April 9, 2018

That.

When you should know better, but you do it anyway. My definition of a mental health counselor is certainly NOT you. Yet, somehow, I feel sorry for you. I wish you no harm. I wish you well. See, that’s the difference between you and me… — KatieB (@DARgirl92) April 9, 2018

There’s a difference between Jeffrey and most decent human beings.

Too little too late. We know what’s in your heart now dude.😡 — TrumpGirl🇺🇸🚂💪🏻 (@LisaDaugh1) April 9, 2018

Nice try, Jeffrey, but NAAAAAH.

