As Twitchy reported, a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan Saturday evening. And as we also reported, a bunch of ugly, pathetic and douchey couldn’t wait to make jokes about the fire, but none was quite as douchey as ‘mental health counselor’ Jeffrey Guterman.

Mental health counselor.

Well, that’s disconcerting.

All across Twitter, people were understandably outraged by Guterman’s comments (which were quickly scrubbed from his timeline along with everything past April 5), but we have to wonder if it was Yashar Ali’s 3-tweet whoopin’ that finally got the dbag’s attention.

Jeffrey’s twitter bio had “mental health counselor” for a long time now all of a sudden it says “satirist” – even if you hate Trump and want his property destroyed…you do realize lots of Democrats live in Trump Tower, right Jeffrey? https://t.co/U159x8AFyV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 8, 2018

Oh yeah, that. So after Jeffrey tweeted this hate out he changed his bio several times and even went so far as to blur his face in his avi.

And Yashar brings up an excellent point, a fire doesn’t care who it harms, and the man who died was actually an art dealer who used to sell Andy Warhol’s work.

From Fox News:

The 67-year-old man was identified as Todd Brassner, an art dealer who purchased his 50th-floor unit in 1996, according to property records obtained by the Associated Press. Brassner’s name appears multiple times in “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” the dictated autobiography of the famed artist that was published two years after his death at age 58 in 1987, the New York Daily News reported.

But sure, Jeffrey, make jokes.

2. And someone has died but @JeffreyGuterman “mental health consuelor” wished there had been more damage. He’s one of the dumbest people on Twitter and now we know he’s also a jerk. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 8, 2018

What he said.

3. And don’t tell me he apologized. because 30 mins after he did, he tweeted this. Not a man who is sorry. pic.twitter.com/QO2VKt4lQ5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 8, 2018

He was only sorry because he got CAUGHT being an awful human being, he wasn’t sorry for what he said. When you hate Trump enough to wish damages on innocent people it might be time to see an actual mental health counselor.

Just sayin’.

I read Guterman's tweet…disgusting. — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) April 8, 2018

Pretty hypocritical of @twitter to allow abusive trolls like this to use their platform to antagonize and harass others. Instead of removing him, they give him verification because he is #resisting — The Golden Rule (@Regula_Aurea) April 8, 2018

True. Since they adjusted the rules around verification it’s not a difficult argument to make that they are validating Jeffrey’s account.

Final note, this is not the first time we’ve covered Jeffrey … he’s been a troglodyte several times on Twitter. Most recently before this disaster, we covered this:

Yup, super classy.

