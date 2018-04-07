A fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan Saturday evening.

The president was not in the building and tweeted at 6:42 that the fire had been put out:

Some people found it hard to contain their excitement at Trump Tower burning:

Trending

Conspiracy nut Laura Loomer knows what’s up:

Did we say nut? We meant “sane person.”

* * *

Update:

The Independent reports that three people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fire. NBC News reports that there has been one serious injury.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fireManhattanTrump Tower