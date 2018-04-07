A fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan Saturday evening.

FDNY battles fire on 50th floor of Trump Tower https://t.co/m6eAhJ7vYC — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 7, 2018

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

There is a fire right now in Trump Tower. Was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds! pic.twitter.com/NnFNHEfJBg — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

Lots of emergency activity around Trump Tower in NYC. Fire on the upper floors. Hoping everyone is safe. #trumptower #trumptowerfire pic.twitter.com/iupoZhoA1v — Bright.Bazaar (@brightbazaar) April 7, 2018

The president was not in the building and tweeted at 6:42 that the fire had been put out:

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Some people found it hard to contain their excitement at Trump Tower burning:

There is a fire in Trump Tower. I hope everyone is safe, but I am excited. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 7, 2018

Love waking up to news of Trump Tower on fire! This is exciting🔥 😈 🔥 — Kyle (@paytheslacker) April 7, 2018

Trump Tower is literally on fire right now. Can’t think of a more apt metaphor. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 7, 2018

Live look-in at Trump Tower: pic.twitter.com/YVYvEtmW8G — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 7, 2018

Me finding out trump tower was on fire for the second time pic.twitter.com/WOsxQs8g49 — Jalen Reeves (@JalenReeves_10) April 7, 2018

Fire in Trump Tower. Maybe the building will pancake. — 🐸Arbiter🥛👍 (@UngeheuerDarin) April 7, 2018

trump tower is on fire? who has marshmallows? — Neil Doughty (@ingenius_one) April 7, 2018

Oh goody DOTARDS tRump Tower is ON FIRE! Lol now go help put that shithole out!😂😂😂😂 — Kimberley Smith (@Kimber863) April 7, 2018

Fire Department is responding to a fire at Trump Tower, Michael Cohen is burning all of Trumps tax returns and Russian campaign donations — Andrea (@mindful_me2) April 7, 2018

I dont trust this trump tower fire. What floor has meaningful documents?? — DYWebs (@Dywebs) April 7, 2018

The man who used the catchphrase "You're Fired"

-Had an actual Fire in Trump Tower Today

-Had another actual Fire in Trump Tower on January 8th, 2018

(2 fires in 3 months?) My guess is that its Manaforts apt

Maybe he found he can't Fire Mueller but he can Fire Muellers evidence pic.twitter.com/yPwNhwfnux — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) April 7, 2018

And that fire in trump tower 2day. Eric & Don Jr. were shredding Russian documents & the shredder caught fire. That Chinese steel trump uses is the best. — SanDiegoJay (@SanDiegoJay) April 7, 2018

Is the Trump Tower fire in the records room? — A.D. Adams (@h1gg5b0s0n) April 7, 2018

Fire at Trump Tower NYC, Good move Trump, burn up the records that could prove Russian collusion and collect a little insurance money on the side. Well played sir. — John Martinez (@JohnMart46) April 7, 2018

Trump Tower on Fire

My immediate thought

burning evidence is illegal. — I Am an Actor (@imaworkingactor) April 7, 2018

Donald Trump had the fire set at Trump Tower (tacky building) to destroy the piss tape and other incriminating documents. Anything else you read is fake news! — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) April 7, 2018

Trump Tower is on fire. It's because Donald Trump was inside of the tower, and he poured gasoline on his head, then struck a match and set his entire body aflame. He died a long, painful death that will stain the history books for all time. He also had diarrhea at the last second — jesse farrar (@BronzeHammer) April 7, 2018

Conspiracy nut Laura Loomer knows what’s up:

I’m really wondering if the fire at #TrumpTower is a case of arson. This is the second fire at Trump tower this year. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2018

Did we say nut? We meant “sane person.”

It says something about the state of things when EVERYONE has jokes about people burning evidence at Trump tower bc of the fire.

cc @realDonaldTrump no one sane believes you're innocent. Every sane person thinks you and your gang are guilty as sin. — Ale (@aliasvaughn) April 7, 2018

* * *

Update:

The Independent reports that three people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fire. NBC News reports that there has been one serious injury.

NBC News: One person has been seriously injured at the 3 alarm fire at Trump Tower, per a senior FDNY official. At this time the fire has been knocked down, 140 firefighters on-scene. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 7, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.