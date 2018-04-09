Kurt Eichenwald had a really rough week last week.

Getting into a fight with a Parkland student, then telling people he didn’t recognize the student all while he was apparently contacting a psychologist ‘friend’ to evaluate this particular student for mental illness.

Even though he claimed he didn’t know who he was.

Then there was a mixup with Vanity Fair and whether or not he was a contributor (turns out he’s not) … and a whole lot of other drama involving tin foil and tentacles. So it was no surprise to many when his account went dark, until today.

Where he was inspired to share this tidbit with Twitter.

The occasional horrors of home ownership: Plumber found water. Followed it far to a wall. Pushed his thumb into the wall; it bent from water soakage. Cut drywall, saw leak coming from other side. Went to other side, cut drywall. Was hit in the face by a shooting stream of water. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 9, 2018

Oh wait, we didn’t mean to use that tweet ALTHOUGH it sounds fishy to us.

Heh.

No, no, no, we meant to use this one:

In my two decades of covering the business world, two executives stood out on the negative end of the scale (there were many on the positive): 1. Donald Trump: The dumbest I ever met.

2. Rick Scott: The most corrupt, with a messiah complex. They are the new GOP. Horrifying. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 9, 2018

Kurt will have to forgive us if we can’t take him all that seriously when it comes to his claiming how long he’s been covering the business world … and let’s not pretend he actually has anything positive to say about any actual Republican.

I'm looking forward to voting for Governor Scott. He'll make a GREAT Senator.

Bill Nelson isn't a bad guy, he's just beholden to the Democrat's special interests and predictable identity politics. — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) April 9, 2018

This seems to have had the opposite effect, Kurt.

Your bio seems shorter lately. — 🇺🇸Nightwood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) April 9, 2018

HA.

Did you talk to your psych buddy to come to that conclusion? Did YOU ever think of asking him for help? — Illinois 🐻 (@JoshuaFisher44) April 9, 2018

Thinking this won’t be going away anytime soon, Kurt.

In my decades of reading the news, one journalist stood out as insane enough not to know he didn't work for Vanity Fair anymore (there were many that were on the positive):@kurteichenwald: Had to take it off his Twitter bio, along with MSNBC pic.twitter.com/IetVAmaeiK — Captain Wacky (@CapWacky) April 9, 2018

Tough crowd, man.

