The Women’s March has come out in full support of Backpage, which is a site that has been shut down and whose founder has been charged in a human-trafficking investigation.

We get that women’s rights advocates have been pushing for the legalization of prostitution for years and years, but if the site is endangering women, men, and even children this should give the Women’s March pause in supporting it.

Then again, these are the same women who have been openly supporting Louis Farrakhan …

. The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients. Sex workers rights are women’s rights. Follow @SafeSpacesDC @melissagira @swopusa @KateDAdamo @supporthosechi @anaorsomething for more info. https://t.co/S3Orx3aM8Z — Women's March (@womensmarch) April 7, 2018

In the coming days, we will be sharing more about sex workers rights to uplift this critical issue. We’re all still learning and as always, we have to listen to the voices of those most impacted. #SexWorkIsWork — Women's March (@womensmarch) April 7, 2018

This is the tweet the Women’s March was responding to:

Sex work is consensual. Sex trafficking is coerced. The crackdown on Backpage is not about ending trafficking; it’s motivated by the patriarchal notion that women should not be free to do what we want with our bodies. #DecrimNow #LetUsSurvive pic.twitter.com/o1RfM7Piey — Collective Action for Safe Spaces (@SafeSpacesDC) April 7, 2018

So it’s patriarchal to want to protect innocent people from being used in sex work.

K.

Rosanna Arquette had this to say:

There are always pimps involved ..billions made ..its called sex slavery. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) April 7, 2018

Boom.

There is nothing empowering about being used by a pimp.

But hey, at least the schedule is flexible, right?

They just love those flexible schedules, y’all!

The women’s march is garbage. https://t.co/0NWTea9IR6 — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) April 9, 2018

It’s all about that work-life balance ya’ know.

Here’s the founder of Backpage, Jerome Elam:

From USA Today:

A founder of a 45-year-old alternative weekly newspaper in Phoenix has been charged in the apparent culmination of a federal human-trafficking investigation. Michael Lacey, 69, of Sedona, Ariz., who helped build a nationwide media empire out of the Phoenix New Times, was charged Friday as part a 93-count indictment that remained sealed late Friday, according to Lacey’s lawyer, Larry Kazan.

But tell us more about how this doesn’t involve human trafficking, Women’s March.

This is who @womensmarch is supporting when they complain about the Backpage being shut down. I find it hard any women could support an organization that could care less about female trafficking victims. #childrenarenotforsale https://t.co/aVqZ7beSyx — Diane B🍸 (@dmb1031) April 9, 2018

Girl power and stuff!

I’d like to extend a HUGE middle finger to you disgusting people who spit in the faces of every sexually trafficked girl who was taken and drugged against their will. You are repulsively vile. https://t.co/PZtm6Uwk44 — Kate (@katelovesguns) April 8, 2018

Something like that.

You ladies confuse me. Women should not be objectified but should sell sex to eat? And #Backpage is not safe. https://t.co/3eZwVzHxXU — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) April 8, 2018

Women’s March confuses themselves.

It’s best to not even try and understand them …

