For nearly 30 years, The Simpsons has remained an American favorite, mainly because the show pokes fun at normal, everyday life. They have the lazy white guy, the neurotic white woman, the crazy Scot, the fat and stupid cop, the drunk teachers, the obnoxious religious types … The Simpsons has been making fun of America for decades.

And sorry, not sorry, there is no such thing as a protected ‘class’ of people in Springfield.

Hari Kondabolu (who we guess is a comedian) took issue with the show’s portrayal of Apu going so far as to make a documentary about it, and last night The Simpsons finally addressed Hari’s concerns as only they could.

Comedian @harikondabolu, who made the doc 'The Problem with Apu', on tonight's episode of #TheSimpsons: "Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad" https://t.co/lYWLUKWmey — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 9, 2018

Awww, Hari is upset he couldn’t bully The Simpsons into changing a character who’s been on their show for nearly 30 years and has suddenly been deemed politically incorrect.

Sad.

Watch how they responded:

The Simpsons goes after politically correct critics, singling out "The Problem With Apu” https://t.co/4QRHsUJnd9 pic.twitter.com/HZRYPWoqaI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 9, 2018

From The Hollywood Reporter:

In the episode “No Good Read Goes Unpunished,” Marge and Lisa indirectly discuss the portrayal of Apu. In the scene in question, Marge has edited a new version of The Princess in the Garden, tailoring it to what would be acceptable and inoffensive in 2018. Marge reads the story to Lisa, but the new version is much shorter and lacking in an “emotional journey” for the central character. Both Marge and Lisa then make reference to Apu, with Lisa looking at a picture of the character and saying “something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

Yup, what can you do?

Other than making fun of how absolutely ridiculous this plight has been from the beginning.

TO THE JOURNALISTS WHO HAVE ASKED ME FOR A PUBLIC STATEMENT ABOUT LAST NIGHT’S SIMPSONS EPISODE, I JUST WANT SAY: “Congratulations to the Simpsons for being talked about & being seen as relevant again.” — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Who is this guy again?

Welp, when you have a ridiculous opinion, expect to be mocked. — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 9, 2018

It didn’t spark a discussion. Just about everyone saw it for the pointless ridiculous exercise that it was, including the show. https://t.co/uyoWu2BZzd — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2018

Including their most ‘Liberal’ character, Lisa Simpson.

As Nelson would say, ‘HA HA.’

