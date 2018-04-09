Hillary Clinton’s super-lengthy list of election loss scapegoats and blame assignment can now get even longer thanks to Politico:

Politico’s analysis uses subscriptions to local newspapers in determing who is and isn’t considered informed. The reason Hillary lost just can’t be that she wasn’t a good candidate, can it?

The 2016 spin apparently will never end.

So in short:

Always and forever!

